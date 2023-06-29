Cloe Lacasse: Arsenal Women sign Canada forward from Benfica on permanent deal

Arsenal Women have signed Canada forward Cloe Lacasse from Benfica on a permanent deal.

The 29-year-old joins the Gunners after a four-year spell with Benfica, where she scored 102 goals in 131 games to help the team to three Portuguese league titles, three Portuguese League Cups and two Portuguese Super Cups.

She was the league's top scorer in the 2019/20 season and was named the league's Player of the Year at the end of the 2022/23 campaign.

Lacasse becomes Jonas Eidevall's second summer signing after the arrival of experienced defender Amanda Ilestedt on Tuesday.

Lacasse, who has been named in the Canada squad for this summer's World Cup, told Arsenal's official website: "I'm super excited and enthusiastic to get started here.

"I feel ready mentally and physically to be able to contribute here and win titles and I feel that this club has everything it takes to compete for the highest honours. I want to go to the next level and score goals here for Arsenal."

Eidevall said: "I'm really pleased that we have signed Cloe to strengthen our forward line here at Arsenal.

"Cloe is a proven goalscorer and has shown her quality over a number of seasons in two European leagues as well as the Champions League.

"She will add a different dimension to our attacking game and I'm looking forward to working with her."



Head of Women's Football Clare Wheatley said: "Cloe is a player we have been monitoring for some time so we're delighted to have completed this signing.

"Cloe's record is very impressive and we believe she has the right qualities to slot straight into our playing style here at Arsenal. I'm sure our supporters will be excited to see Cloe in the red and white."