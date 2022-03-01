David Goodwillie: Clyde loan striker from Raith Rovers

David Goodwillie has rejoined Scottish League One club Clyde on loan until the end of the season.

It follows the former Scotland international's controversial move to Raith Rovers, who faced widespread criticism for signing the striker.

Goodwillie was ruled to be a rapist in a civil case in 2017, six years after being initially charged.

No criminal proceedings were instructed against the 32-year-old but he was ordered to pay £100,000 in damages by a judge after it was ruled he raped a woman in a flat in West Lothian in 2011.

In a statement, Clyde added: "This enables David to return to first-team activities including training and playing and, in doing so, continue his career in football at the current time."

Rovers described Goodwillie as 'part of the club' after his January arrival but following a backlash from club sponsor Val McDermid, fans, Rape Crisis Scotland and Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, Raith said he would not play for the club.

Two directors resigned from the Scottish Championship club while the women's team severed ties with the club and renamed themselves as McDermid Ladies.

Following an apology from the club's chairman, manager John McGlynn admitted the club made an "enormous mistake" in thinking only about football when signing Goodwillie.

In a statement following Goodwillie's exit, Rovers said: "The club can confirm that we have agreed terms with Clyde FC for a loan arrangement for David Goodwillie until the end of the current season.

"We would like to thank Clyde FC for their cooperation."