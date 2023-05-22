Gareth Taylor: Manchester City Women head coach agrees one-year deal to remain at WSL club

Gareth Taylor has agreed a new one-year deal to remain in his role as Manchester City Women head coach.

Taylor's contract was due to expire at the end of the season, but, after positive talks with City's new director of women's football Nils Nielsen, an agreement on an extension has been reached.

Defeat against Manchester United on Sunday left City fourth in the WSL - 11 points behind leaders Chelsea - with just one match still to play.

