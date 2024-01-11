Emily Fox: Arsenal Women announce signing of USA international in January transfer window

Arsenal Women have announced the signing of USA international Emily Fox.

She joins from NWSL team North Carolina Courage and will wear the No 2 shirt. It will be the first time Fox has played for a team outside of the USA. The length of her deal has not been disclosed.

The 25-year-old will provide defensive back-up for the Gunners as they press ahead with their Women's Super League title charge, and is predominantly a right-back.

A spot in the squad opened up after Noelle Moritz's move to Aston Villa, and Fox will provide competition for the likes of Katie McCabe and Steph Catley.

Upon signing her deal, Fox said: "It feels amazing to have signed here. When I think of Arsenal, I think of excellence, I think of a global organisation, I think of family.

"I think of pushing the standards of football and especially in the women's game. It's a huge honour to get the opportunity to represent this club and I'm excited to get started and play in front of our supporters."

Fox has become a main stay of the USA national team, and featured at the 2023 Women's World Cup. She missed just one of their 18 international matches in 2023.

Arsenal manager Jonas Eidevall added: "We're delighted to bring Emily to Arsenal and I'm sure our supporters will join me in welcoming her to our club.

"Emily has shown impressive development over recent seasons and her strengths in both phases will make her an important addition to our squad. At international level, the experience she's built up gives her an excellent foundation to make the transition to English football."