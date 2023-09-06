Hinata Miyazawa: Manchester United sign Women's World Cup Golden Boot winner

Manchester United have announced the signing of Women's World Cup Golden Boot winner Hinata Miyazawa.

The midfielder scored five goals in four games for Japan - making her the only non-European award winner at the tournament. They were knocked out in the quarter-finals by Sweden.

Domestically, Miyazawa played her most recent football in Northern Japan with WE League side Mynavi Sendai, who she joined in 2021.

Miyazawa said: "I am truly very happy to be part of this wonderful family and this great team. I am really looking forward to getting started and hope my style of play will excite our fans."

Man Utd manager Marc Skinner added: "Hinata joins our United family having proven her qualities at the highest level.

"As her Golden Boot win at this summer's Women's World Cup has shown, she will excite our fantastic fans with her direct style of play and her ability to find the most dangerous spaces. We cannot wait to see her develop even further within our playing squad."

Head of women's football Polly Bancroft also said: "After this summer's Women's World Cup, Hinata's attacking quality speaks for itself. We are thrilled to welcome her to Manchester United and to European football."

The women's transfer window remains open until September 14. Manchester United recently rejected a world-record bid for a goalkeeper for Mary Earps, following her own fine showing at the World Cup.

Man Utd have had another busy window. 14 players have left the club, including Alessia Russo, Ona Batlle and Maria Thorisdottir. But Miyazawa joins a talented list of new incomings, including Brazil international Geyse.

Man Utd vs Arsenal to be shown live on Sky

Image: The early-season match-up between Man Utd and Arsenal will be shown live on Sky Sports

Manchester United fans will be able to watch Miyazawa in action when they take on Arsenal on Friday October 6, live on Sky Sports, with the latest round of matches to be shown also announced. Kick-off will be at 7.30pm, and shown on Sky Sports Premier League.

On Sunday October 8, Liverpool's match against Aston Villa will also be shown live.

The following weekend, Chelsea vs West Ham will be shown on Saturday October 14 with the Merseyside derby between Liverpool and Everton on Sunday October 15.

Newly-announced WSL fixtures live on Sky in full:

Friday October 6 - Manchester United vs Arsenal, kick-off 7.30pm, live on Sky Sports Premier League

Sunday October 8 - Liverpool vs Aston Villa, kick-off 6.45pm, live on Sky Sports Football

Saturday October 14 - Chelsea vs West Ham, kick-off 5.30pm, live on Sky Sports Premier League

Sunday October 15 - Liverpool vs Everton, kick-off 4.30pm, live on Sky Sports Premier League

