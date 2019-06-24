Kildare vs Tyrone and Mayo vs Armagh live on Sky Sports

Tyrone travel to Newbridge to face Kildare

A major doubleheader in the All-Ireland Football Championship qualifiers will be live on Sky Sports on Saturday June 29, with Kildare hosting Tyrone and Mayo taking on Armagh.

First up will be the clash between Kildare and Tyrone in Newbridge. The Lilywhites will be confident of another qualifier upset at St Conleth's Park, after they stunned Mayo at the same stage last year.

Mickey Harte's charges have put the Ulster semi-final defeat behind them with an away win over Longford, and will feel they can overcome another Leinster opponent and take a step towards the Super 8s.

Throw-in at the Newbridge ground is at 5pm.

Cian O'Neill's side beat Antrim in round two

After that, focus switches to Castlebar, as Mayo host Armagh at MacHale Park. James Horan's charges survived a tricky assignment in Newry on Saturday, but face a new challenge in the form of Kieran McGeeney's rapidly improving Armagh side.

The Orchard County knocked 2018 All-Ireland semi-finalists Monaghan out of the championship, and will feel they can take another high-profile scalp this weekend.

Action in Castlebar gets underway at 7pm.

Coverage on Sky Sports Arena will kick off from 4pm.