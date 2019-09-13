Ladies football: Dublin make two changes to team as Galway keep faith

Noelle Healy returns to the side

Dublin manager Mick Bohan has made two changes in personnel from the team that beat Cork for Sunday's TG4 All-Ireland Ladies Senior Football Final against Galway at Croke Park.

2017 Footballer of the Year Noelle Healy is recalled to the starting line-up, along with Jennifer Dunne, as boss Bohan juggles his pack in the quest for a third successive title win.

Healy didn't start the semi-final victory over Cork at Croke Park but she made a huge impact after coming off the bench at half-time to replace Niamh Hetherton.

In the reshuffle, Hetherton drops to the bench, with Nicole Owens, who started against Cork, ruled out after undergoing surgery on the knee injury that resurfaced in the early minutes of the victory over the Lee-siders.

Dunne, meanwhile, get the nods to start against the Tribeswomen, after replacing Aoife Kane for the last seven minutes of Dublin's 2-11 to 0-11 win last time out.

In total, there are 12 survivors from the starting team that lined out in the 2018 final against Cork. Sinéad Finnegan, Leah Caffrey and Owens began the two-in-a-row success in front of 50,141 spectators last September but 12 months on, Éabha Rutledge, Kane and Dunne are in the starting team.

Galway, meanwhile, are unchanged from the team that edged past Mayo in the semi-final.

Galway overcame provincial rivals Mayo in the semi-final

Boss Tim Rabbitt has given a vote of confidence to the same starting 15 as the Westerners, appearing in their first senior decider since 2005, aim for a first Brendan Martin Cup success since beating Dublin in 2004.

The senior final throws in at 4pm.

The All-Ireland ladies football final will be shown on Sky Sports for the first time, with full deferred coverage airing on Monday evening at 7pm on Sky Sports Arena.

Dublin team to face Galway: C Trant; É Rutledge, N Collins, M Byrne; A Kane, S Goldrick, O Carey; L Magee, S McGrath; C Rowe, N McEvoy, L Davey; S Aherne (capt.), N Healy, J Dunne.

Galway team to face Dublin: L Murphy; S Burke, N Ward, S Lynch; O Murphy, B Hannon, S Molloy; L Ward, Á McDonagh; O Divilly, M Glynn, M Seoighe; T Leonard (capt.), S Conneally, R Leonard.

