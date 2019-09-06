Camogie and Ladies Football All-Ireland finals to be shown on Sky Sports

The ladies football final has continually smashed its own attendance records in recent years

The All-Ireland Camogie and Ladies Football finals will be shown on Sky Sports this month, for the first time ever.

The Liberty Insurance Camogie Championship final takes place this Sunday in Croke Park, with Kilkenny and Galway facing off in a repeat of this year's National League decider.

The Tribeswomen edged that March meeting, but subsequently fell to the Cats earlier in the championship. Galway will be eager to set the record straight after bringing down three-in-a-row chasing Cork in the All-Ireland semi-final.

Full coverage of the game will be shown on Sky Sports Arena on Wednesday evening from 7pm.

Mike Finnerty will be joined on commentary by three-time All-Ireland winner and Cork camogie legend Therese O'Callaghan.

Galway and Kilkenny face off for the top prize

The showpiece event of the TG4 All-Ireland Ladies Football Championship will be played at Croke Park on Sunday, September 15, with Galway in action against reigning champions Dublin.

The Sky Blues are chasing a third consecutive title for the first time, but come up against an emerging Galway side who are appearing in their first decider since 2005.

The Dubs are looking for another title

In recent years, it has been among the highest attended women's sporting events anywhere in the world. 2018's decider drew a record crowd of 50,141 at the famous venue, as Dublin defended their title against arch-rivals Cork.

The game will be shown on Sky Sports Arena on Monday, September 16, from 7pm. Mike Finnerty will be joined by Cork's Angela Walsh.

Sky Sports' live GAA coverage continues for the All-Ireland football final, as Dublin face Kerry at Croke Park.

