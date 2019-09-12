Dublin-Kerry combined team ahead of All-Ireland final replay

Both sides are stacked with talent

Ahead of the All-Ireland final replay, we pick a combined Dublin-Kerry team.

1. Stephen Cluxton (Dublin)

Shane Ryan has been a revelation in the Kerry No 1 jersey, but there's little debate as to who would start between the sticks in a combined team.

Cluxton made some crucial interjections in the drawn game

2. Tom O'Sullivan (Kerry)

O'Sullivan is on the top of his game, nullifying some of the best forwards in the country this summer.

3. Jonny Cooper (Dublin)

The Na Fianna man will be gunning to set the record straight in the replay, after being dismissed two weeks ago. Despite struggling on David Clifford, he is one of Jim Gavin's go-to man-markers.

4. Mick Fitzsimons (Dublin)

On form, the Cuala man edges it. Fitzsimons showed that he is one of the best defenders about, after going toe-to-toe with David Clifford in the second half of the drawn game. We give him a tentative nod ahead of Jason Foley and David Byrne here.

5. Paul Murphy (Kerry)

For the purposes of this combined team, two Kerry men are battling for the one spot. Murphy gets in ahead of Gavin White, although it's a close call.

Murphy has been efficiently going about his business this year

6. James McCarthy (Dublin)

Ballymun star McCarthy is another who will believe he can have more of an impact in the replay, and Gavin may feel the team will be better served with McCarthy playing in midfield. Nonetheless, he's an automatic starter be that in the half-back line or in the middle of the park.

7. Jack McCaffrey (Dublin)

McCaffrey showed in the drawn game why he is one of the country's best footballers. He's at the top of his game, and few can live with him.

8. Brian Fenton (Dublin)

Fenton had an off-day by his own lofty standards the last day. Nonetheless, he remains the sport's premier midfielder, and he'll be gunning to show exactly why on Saturday evening.

9. David Moran (Kerry)

Moran dominated the skies two weeks ago, just as he has done all summer long. The Kerins O'Rahilly's man slots in beside Fenton in the middle of the park, and few could disagree with the duo.

10. Ciarán Kilkenny (Dublin)

Kilkenny has been quieter on the scoreboard this season, but has continued to pull the strings for the Sky Blues. He remains as integral as ever.

Ciaran Kilkenny is a key link-man in the Dublin setup

11. Seán O'Shea (Kerry)

The Kenmare youngster showed his true worth in the drawn game, displaying nerves of steel throughout the tie to kick 0-10. He's in the running to be named Young Footballer of the Year.

12. Stephen O'Brien (Kerry)

One of the standout players of 2019, O'Brien is a man in form. While he had one of his quieter games two weeks ago, he remains a real threat, and Gavin and Co will be making contingency plans to contain him on Saturday.

13. David Clifford (Kerry)

Clifford is one of the most dangerous forwards in the game right now, and he's only getting better.

14. Con O'Callaghan (Dublin)

O'Callaghan is one big performance away from staking a strong claim for Footballer of the Year, such has been his impact all season. He would walk into any team in the country.

15. Paul Mannion (Dublin)

The Kilmacud Crokes man can kick points from anywhere, and is consequently Dublin's most dangerous forward at present.

It's difficult to leave Dean Rock and Paul Geaney out of a combined XV, but with so much talent in the inside forward lines, there's ultimately no room.

