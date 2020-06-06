Carlow football manager Turlough O'Brien steps down

O'Brien celebrates after the shock win over Kildare in 2018

Carlow football manager Turlough O'Brien has stepped down after six years in charge of the Barrow-siders.

O'Brien led the county to some famous triumphs, including the shock 2018 Leinster Championship victory over Division 1 outfit Kildare. This came after promotion to Division 3 of the National League earlier that year, and three championship wins in 2017.

The unique nature of the upcoming intercounty season was a factor in his decision half-way through the year.

"Carlow GAA today announces that our senior football manager Turlough O'Brien has stepped down after six years in charge," read a statement on Saturday afternoon.

"Due to the reconfigured intercounty season not set for resumption until mid-October, and its inevitable lead into 2021 National League preparations, Turlough has brought forward his decision to step away with immediate effect to facilitate a smooth transition for the new season.

"The absolute professionalism, utter dedication and unbridled passion which Turlough brought to the Carlow senior football set-up over the past six years, alongside his various backroom staff, has undoubtedly elevated Carlow's football status to new heights.

"We take this opportunity to thank him unreservedly for all he has done during his tenure and we wish him every success and happiness for the future."