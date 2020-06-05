Railway Cup: VOTE for your dream Ulster XV

Would the Tyrone duo of Cathal McShane and Peter Harte make your side?

As we continue our 'virtual Railway Cup' series, we're looking to settle on a starting XV for the province of Ulster and need your help!

On Wednesday, we made our selection of a dream Ulster XV. Now it's time for you to have your say.

Your selection

Goalkeeper

Select who you think should be between the sticks.

Backs

From our shortlist of 12 players, vote for your six backs.

Midfield

From our shortlist of six players, vote for your two midfielders.

Forwards

From our shortlist of 12 players, vote for your six forwards.

Stay tuned to our Virtual Railway Cup series, as next week we look at a Connacht selection!