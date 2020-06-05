GAA intercounty action to resume in October as roadmap for return to play unveiled

There has been no decision as of yet regarding spectators, with the GAA awaiting government guidance

The GAA, along with the LGFA and Camogie Association, has unveiled its roadmap for a return to action, following the postponement of all activity due to the coronavirus pandemic.

This was put together by the Covid-19 Advisory Group, which has representation from various stakeholders within Gaelic games.

As they build up to a full return of games, they will move through a number of phases in the coming weeks.

All GAA pitches will re-open from June 29 onwards. Club training can recommence for both adult and juvenile teams, but only in small numbers with social-distancing still enforced.

From July 20, all forms of team and group training will be permitted, with resumption of club competitions allowed from Friday, July 31. GAA president John Horan noted that "it will be the responsibility of each county board to devise a structure" for its county championships.

There will be limitations on spectator numbers, in line with government guidance, with further information being announced in July.

It was also stressed that participation is on a voluntary basis, and the GAA is encouraging a non-judgemental environment in that regard.

Winter intercounty schedule

Intercounty competitions are set to return from Saturday, October 17.

However, there has been no confirmation of its structures. The GAA plans to unveil its intercounty calendar once it moves into 'Phase Three' on June 29.

"The CCCC will work and present proposals of structures," added Horan.

Meanwhile, there has been no decision made yet as regards to the 2020 National Leagues.

Precautions

Several measures will be put in place for anybody involved in GAA action from June 29.

There will be a compulsory online education module which takes 25-30 minutes for all those wishing to play.

Participants will need to fill out a health questionnaire and submit to a 'Covid Supervisor' on entry to the ground at each training session.

The 'Covid Supervisor' will then ensure temperature of all team participants is recorded on the health questionnaire before entry to ground. If someone's temperature is over 37.5C, that individual must return home.

It is compulsory to sanitise hands on entry and departure from grounds.

Meanwhile, all clubhouses, changing-rooms and shower areas are closed until further notice.