GAA inter-county football managers: The 10 new appointments as all counties now have their house in order

Andy Moran, Jack O'Connor and James McCartan are among the 10 new managers for 2022

Following Bill O'Loughlin's appointment as Longford senior football manager on Tuesday, the full set has been completed for 2022.

There will be 10 new managers on the senior inter-county scene in 2022, with the other 21 counties staying put.

That level of change represents a 100 per cent increase on last year, when only Louth, Sligo, Antrim, Waterford and Tyrone made changes following the 2020 championship.

Mickey Harte (Louth), Tony McEntee (Sligo), Enda McGinley (Antrim), Shane Ronayne (Waterford) and the Brian Dooher/Feargal Logan combination (Tyrone) were the only new set-ups at the beginning of this year.

But, after another season of change, this is how the managerial scene is set as teams return to training this month.

2022 senior inter-county football managers Munster Leinster Connacht Ulster Clare: Colm Collins Carlow: Niall Carew Galway: Padraic Joyce Antrim: Enda McGinley Cork: Keith Ricken Dublin: Dessie Farrell Leitrim: Andy Moran Armagh: Kieran McGeeney Kerry: Jack O'Connor Kildare: Glenn Ryan Mayo: James Horan Cavan: Mickey Graham Limerick: Billy Lee Laois: Billy Sheehan Roscommon: Anthony Cunningham Derry: Rory Gallagher Tipperary: David Power Longford: Bill O'Loughlin Sligo: Tony McEntee Donegal: Declan Bonner Waterford: Ephie Fitzgerald Louth: Mickey Harte Down: James McCartan Meath: Andy McEntee Fermanagh: Kieran Donnelly Offaly: John Maughan Monaghan: Seamus McEnaney Westmeath: Jack Cooney Tyrone: Feargal Logan & Brian Dooher Wexford: Shane Roche Wicklow: Colin Kelly

*Bold indicates new manager.

The new men at the helm

Half of the newcomers have experience managing in senior inter-county football.

Jack O'Connor and James McCartan are the two returning managers. O'Connor comes back to the Kingdom for a third spell, while McCartan takes the Down reins for a second occasion, having previously led the Mourne men to the 2010 All-Ireland final.

Jack O'Connor returns to the Kingdom, after two years in Kildare

Meanwhile, Glenn Ryan takes charge of his native Kildare, having guided Longford between 2009 and 2013. Ex-Westmeath supremo Colin Kelly moves to Wicklow. New Waterford manager Ephie Fitzgerald switches to the men's game, after leading Cork to the 2016 All-Ireland Ladies Football Championship title.

Glenn Ryan is a Lilywhites legend

There are five first-time senior inter-county managers.

Keith Ricken has enjoyed success with the Rebels' U20 team in recent years, and takes over their senior side.

Mayo legend Andy Moran is an intriguing appointment in Leitrim, while Billy Sheehan becomes the sixth Kerry native to manage Laois this century.

The appointment of Andy Moran in Leitrim has been met with widespread intrigue

Bill O'Loughlin takes over Longford, having worked with DIT's Sigerson Cup team and Kildare club Sarsfields in recent years.

Finally, former Cavan Gaels and Scotstown boss Kieran Donnelly takes charge of his native Fermanagh.

At the other end of the spectrum, Colm Collins is the longest-serving county manager at present, having taken up the position ahead of the 2014 season.

Mickey Harte, meanwhile, has the longest unbroken spell of management at the top level, guiding Tyrone from 2003-2020, and Louth since 2021.

With the managerial merry-go-round having now ground to a halt for another year, the inter-county off-season is almost over. Pre-season competitions return next month after an absence in 2021, with the National League set to get under way on January 29.