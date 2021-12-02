Liam Sheedy added to Monaghan senior football backroom team as performance coach

Sheedy will work with the Farney County

Monaghan GAA have confirmed that former Tipperary hurling manager Liam Sheedy will work with their senior footballers in 2022.

Sheedy, who guided the Premier County to All-Ireland titles in 2010 and 2019 across two stints, is the latest addition to Seamus 'Banty' McEnaney's backroom team.

"Monaghan GAA have appointed two-time All-Ireland SHC winner and former Tipperary manager Liam Sheedy as performance coach on the Monaghan Senior Football Management team for 2022," read a statement.

"Liam will join Donie Buckley as part of Seamus McEneaney's backroom team."

Sheedy managed Tipp between 2008-2010 and 2019-2021

The Portroe native will be hoping to help the Farney County take the next step, after they fell to eventual All-Ireland champions Tyrone by a point in the 2021 Ulster final.

This is Sheedy's first involvement in a senior intercounty football team.

McEnaney has not been afraid to cast the net far and wide to build his backroom team, and this has been well received by players.

"You can always be learning and it also gives you that wee bit of a kick to prove yourself, this new man is coming in and he might know some of the guys from playing against us but ultimately you feel as if you have to go a prove yourself all over again so it certainly gives everyone a wee bit of an edge," star forward Conor McManus said of Donie Buckley last week.

"Donie is top class. He's top class. The one thing we'll be looing forward to this year is actually having Donie for a full period of time, and him getting his teeth into us more and more. You could only just start to see the fruits of where we were going with things.

"We'd be hopeful that having Donie right from the off this year, in terms of a full season's training, seven games in the National League, two or three games in the McKenna Cup. All of those things will help."

Monaghan will play in Division 1 of the 2022 National Football League, and have been drawn against Down in the Ulster Championship quarter-final.