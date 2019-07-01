'Will Galway bate Mayo?' and more talking points from the GAA weekend

Mayo have been drawn against Galway in the fourth round qualifier draw

Following another hectic weekend of drama in hurling and Gaelic football, we take a look at the major talking points.

'Will Galway bate Mayo?'

All eyes will be on the meeting of the Connacht neighbours next weekend. While they have played some memorable ties in Connacht over the last few years, this is different. This will be knockout football.

James Horan's side have put their defeat to Roscommon well and truly behind them as they overcame Down and Armagh. Although the injuries are stacking up, there is a lot to be said for momentum and there is a winning feeling back in the changing room.

Galway on the other hand are yet to play a game since their shock Connacht final loss. Kevin Walsh's charges are under real pressure to deliver another victory over their greatest rivals.

Whatever happens on Saturday night, one of the country's top teams will be knocked out before the Super 8s.

McGeeney critical of referee

Tyrone find their groove

For large parts of the summer to date, Tyrone were plodding through, far from their best. However, on Saturday they found form.

Keeping Kildare at arm's length throughout the Newbridge encounter, it always looked as if they had an extra gear. In the closing stages, they killed off the Lilywhites challenge in some style. With nine different scorers contributing to a tally of 2-22, Mickey Harte will be satisfied that they are moving in the right direction.

While they're not yet at a point of challenging Dublin, there's no doubt they are on an upward trajectory.

Suddenly, a summer of possibility has opened up for the Red Hands. Should they get over Cavan, they will join Dublin, Roscommon and Cork/Laois in Group 2 of the Super 8s.

Wexford announce themselves as real contenders

The outpouring of emotion in Croke Park at full-time on Sunday was something to behold. Wexford, for so long considered a sleeping giant of the game having struggled for large parts of this decade, are well and truly back at the top table.

While they have been competitive since Davy Fitzgerald took charge at the start of 2017, many questioned if they are truly in the All-Ireland conversation. Sunday changed all of that.

The Yellowbellies saw off Kilkenny with ruthless efficiency, hitting just three wides in the entire match. Rory O'Connor and Conor McDonald thrived in open spaces of Croke Park, while Lee Chin delivered a memorable performance as he appeared all over the field.

They're heading for an All-Ireland semi-final with nothing to lose. But they'll fancy their chances of going further.

Can the Yellowbellies take the next step?

Limerick remind everyone who's boss

Throughout the Munster Championship campaign, Tipperary's form suggested the Premier were once again top dogs, and their 2018 slip in form was only temporary.

During the round robin, Limerick suffered two defeats, but on Sunday they answered all the questions.

When Tipp came at them with goals, they refused to buckle, and killed off the Premier with a stunning second-half display.

Right now they hold all three major titles available to them - but in truth 2019 will not be measured by their league or provincial success. John Kiely's young side are coming for the All-Ireland once again, and it's going to take a serious team to stop them.

Limerick are Munster champions for the first time since 2013

Doubts in Tipp and Kilkenny

Two of hurling's traditional giants suffered harrowing losses on Sunday afternoon, and question marks hang over their ability to pick themselves back up for All-Ireland quarter-finals.

Tipp's defeat was the more devastating of the two. The loss of Patrick 'Bonner' Maher was clear, as they struggled to win breaks in the second half and they were trampled upon.

The Cats, with all their big names back fit, were unable to see off Wexford in a shootout. Right now, there are real doubts as to whether Brian Cody's side can live with the best Munster has to offer in the All-Ireland series.

Judging by Sunday's displays, the winners of the preliminary quarter-finals will be quietly confident ahead of their respective meetings with the Premier and Cats.

Can the Cats pick themselves up once again?

