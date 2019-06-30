Wexford 1-23 Kilkenny 0-23: Mark Fanning fires Model to Leinster glory

Lee Chin celebrates at full-time

Wexford are Leinster champions for the first time since 2004 after a late Mark Fanning penalty gave them a 1-23 to 0-23 win over Kilkenny.

The Yellowbellies are now through to the All-Ireland semi-final and remain the only unbeaten team in the championship.

In year three of Davy Fitzgerald's reign, Wexford continue to make progress and held out for a famous victory at HQ.

Mark Fanning nailed his second-half penalty

The first half saw the sides go point for point in an entertaining contest.

TJ Reid, who was held scoreless from play by Matthew O'Hanlon two weeks ago, was thriving on the bigger field of Croke Park. The Ballyhale sharpshooter notched 0-8 before the break, including two from play as he was lively throughout.

However, up the other end, Lee Chin (from frees) and Rory O'Connor had an answer. The young St Martin's star was particularly lively, moving around the field and firing over from all sorts of angles.

Adrian Mullen, who many felt he came of age during the draw a fortnight ago, picked up from where he left off, as two late points before the break helped Kilkenny into a 0-15 to 0-14 half-time advantage.

TJ Reid was paid close attention, but still managed to do real damage

The sides continued to trade scores in the second half, and there was a growing sense around Croke Park that a goal would prove the difference. In that regard, the first real chance fell to Colin Fennelly in the 42nd minute, but Mark Fanning stood up bravely to the full-forward's shot to parry it out.

Moments later, TJ Reid missed a 65' and Conor McDonald fired the Yellowbellies into the lead. As the Naomh Éanna man celebrated with a fist-pump, there was a growing belief amongst the majority Wexford support in the crowd of 51,842.

However, there were to be more twists as the game went on. Just when the Model County thought they had their noses in front, leading 0-18 to 0-16, the Cats rattled off three points in quick succession.

Lee Chin was deadly-accurate from frees throughout

The lead continued to change hands as the second half progressed.

In the 64th minute, the crucial moment arrived as Wexford were awarded a penalty. Rory O'Connor was dragged down by Enda Morrissey, and referee John Keenan stretched his arms out wide.

Mark Fanning ran the length of the pitch to take it, and made no mistake, burying it past his opposite number Eoin Murphy.

Wexford quickly followed it up with a Liam Óg McGovern point, as the decibel levels rose around Jones' Road.

As Kilkenny hunted for a late goal, it wasn't to be for Brian Cody's side as Wexford held out to end 15 years of hurt.

The Cats must now lick their wounds, ahead of the All-Ireland quarter-final against Westmeath or Cork.

Referee: John Keenan (Wicklow)

Attendance: 51,842

Scorers for Wexford: Lee Chin 0-9 (0-8 frees), Conor McDonald 0-4, Rory O'Connor 0-4, Mark Fanning 1-0 (1-0 penalty), Diarmuid O'Keeffe 0-2, Liam Óg McGovern 0-1, Paul Morris 0-1, Simon Donohue 0-1, Jack O'Connor 0-1.

Scorers for Kilkenny: TJ Reid 0-12 (0-5 frees, 0-3 65s), Adrian Mullen 0-3, Walter Walsh 0-2, Colin Fennelly 0-2, Ger Aylward 0-1, James Maher 0-1, Eoin Murphy 0-1 (0-1 free), Alan Murphy 0-1.

Kilkenny

1. Eoin Murphy

2. Paul Murphy

3. Huw Lawlor

4. Joey Holden

5. Paddy Deegan

6. Pádraig Walsh

7. Enda Morrissey

25. James Maher

9. Conor Fogarty

10. Richie Leahy

11. Walter Walsh

12. TJ Reid

20. Alan Murphy

14. Colin Fennelly

15. Adrian Mullen

Subs:

Ger Aylward for Alan Murphy (43rd minute)

Billy Ryan for Walter Walsh (56th minute)

Wexford

1. Mark Fanning

17. Shane Reck

3. Liam Ryan

4. Simon Donohoe

5. Paudie Foley

6. Matthew O'Hanlon

7. Shaun Murphy

8. Kevin Foley

9. Diarmuid O'Keeffe

10. Liam Óg McGovern

11. Lee Chin

12. Conor McDonald

22. Jack O'Connor

14. Rory O'Connor

15. Paul Morris

Subs:

Conor Firman for Shane Reck (49th minute)

Cathal Dunbar for Paul Morris (59th minute)

David Dunne for Liam Óg McGovern (66th minute)

Harry Kehoe for Conor McDonald (72nd minute)