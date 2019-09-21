Paul Flynn reaffirms GPA's opposition to current Tier 2 proposal

GPA CEO Paul Flynn was speaking at the launch of the association's annual report

With the GAA top brass pushing hard to bring in a Tier Two championship for 2020, it's set for a vote at next month's Special Congress in Cork.

Earlier this week, the exact format of the potential 'B' competition was confirmed, despite protestations from the Gaelic Players Association before last Saturday's meeting of Central Council.

GPA CEO Paul Flynn was cautious of the haste with which the changes are being brought about, suggesting the GAA should wait for the findings of the Fixture Task Force, a committee formed earlier this year comprising of representatives from all stakeholders.

"It's a difficult area to crack down because there's different interests," noted the former Dublin footballer, when asked about a second tier competition.

"The Fixture Task Force was put together, which I have to say are an excellent group that are coming up with really interesting findings already - none of it has been publicly out there.

"Part of it is structural reform. Part of it is having longer-term views, medium-term views and short term views of what it could look like. It will benefit players, club and county, college, schools, the whole lot. It's a very difficult area. We all know if it was easy, it would be fixed by now.

"But equally, that group are giving a good stab at putting some really strong recommendations together, that we feel we should be investing in that group rather than bringing in a Tier 2 structure that the players do not support this structure."

While there is an appetite for change amongst players, their representative body are fully opposed to the current motion which is headed for the Special Congress.

"There's an appetite for a Tier 2 structure. Not this one," added Flynn.

The GPA feel it should be delayed, in order to give time for the process to work itself out.

"Not putting it off fully, but just shelve it until the Fixture Task Force finish their deliberations and deliver their recommendations, which is going to be in November this year," he continued.

"It could have been a case of just waiting a couple of months and just going to normal Congress, rather than having the Special Congress. Again, I'm very conscious that, I don't want to be perceived to be negative towards everything the GAA do. The GAA do a lot of good stuff. We're supportive of that.

"Tier 2 can be something that's really positive. All we're trying to do is that you get the right people deciding it, defining it, and delivering it. And then we'll get a good outcome.

"It's our view that any Tier 2 structure just on its own will be hard to support. But if it's part of an overall change, whereby there might be an overall structure change to the championship, it's going to be better received by the players.

"As everything we do, we'll heed from the players about what our next steps are."

The GPA are holding their annual think-in on Saturday, and will make their next move based on the feedback they receive from their members

GAA President John Horan has been at the heart of the drive for the introduction of a second-tier, and as the Na Fianna man approaches the end of his term, it could go down as his legacy.

But Flynn feels a presidential term would be remembered in a greater light, if the fixture situation across the board was fully addressed:

"I think the bigger legacy for anybody in the GAA would be to have an overall structure review of the overall year, club and county. That's something that everybody would be remembered for."