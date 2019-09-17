Cian O'Neill appointed as coach of the Cork footballers

Cian O'Neill stepped down as manager of the Lilywhites after their qualifier loss to Tyrone

Former Kildare manager Cian O'Neill will join the Cork footballers as a coach in 2020.

The Moorefield man, who has worked with the Kerry and Mayo footballers, as well as the Tipperary hurlers, will join Ronan McCarthy's backroom team.

O'Neill departed from his native county Kildare this summer following four seasons in charge.

Cork are on an upward trajectory at present, having enjoyed a positive 2019 campaign by reaching the Super 8s. They also scooped All-Ireland titles at minor and U20, and there is an optimism in the Rebel County that they are moving in the right direction once again.

Meanwhile, Laois GAA have announced that Eddie Brennan will continue at the helm of the the O'Moore County's hurlers. The Kilkenny native led the side to a Joe McDonagh Cup title and an All-Ireland quarter-final appearance in his first year in charge.

It was also confirmed as expected that Mike Quirke will take charge of the Laois footballers.