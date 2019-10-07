John Sugrue returns to management with Kerry U20s

John Sugrue is back in Kerry

Former Laois manager John Sugrue will take over the Kerry U20 footballers in 2020.

The Kingdom native was at the helm in the O'Moore County for two seasons, enjoying huge success. Under his watch, the Leinster county won back-to-back promotions in the National League, and reached the final 12 of the championship in both 2018 and 2019.

They also reached the provincial final in his first season.

His departure came as a shock, as he stepped aside and was replaced by fellow county-man Mike Quirke.

Sugrue bowed out after two seasons

He now returns to Kerry, having been previously involved in the senior set-up. He replaces Jack O'Connor in the role, who has taken over the Kildare senior team.

It's an exciting opportunity for Sugrue, taking charge of a group filled with players who were central to the county's five-in-a-row minor titles in recent years.