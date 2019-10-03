Brian Lohan in mix for Clare senior hurling job

Lohan has managed UL in the Fitzgibbon Cup in recent years

Former Clare full-back Brian Lohan has been linked with taking over the county's senior hurlers.

Following the departure of joint-manager Gerry O'Connor, it has remained unclear whether the county board will elect to stick with Donal Moloney, or if they'll look elsewhere.

According to Thursday's Clare Champion, two-time All-Ireland winner Lohan has expressed an interest in the role.

Lohan has enjoyed success on the sideline with University of Limerick in recent years, winning the Fitzgibbon Cup in 2015.

When asked in May if the Clare job would be of interest to him, he said he wouldn't consider it with the current administration in place: "I haven't really thought about it, not with the present county board."

Lohan has been critical of the Clare county board in the past

However, according to several reports, the Wolfe Tones clubman is in the frame to take charge of the county's hurlers in 2020.

The Banner will have a tricky schedule next summer, opening away to All-Ireland champions Tipperary in Thurles, before hosting Limerick, travelling to Cork before finally welcoming Waterford to Ennis.