Galway GAA 'disappointed' with sponsor statement

Galway GAA have responded to Supermac's

Galway GAA have expressed their disappointment with their sponsor, Supermac's, after the fast-food chain called for financial transparency from the county board.

The sponsor released a statement on Tuesday evening, outlining how they have given Galway GAA €1.6m in the last five years, and raised concerns about how it is being allocated.

It came as unwelcome PR for the Tribesmen's administration, in a time when the county teams' managerial situations are up in the air.

In response, Galway GAA issued a statement, hitting back at their sponsor and called for a meeting between the parties.

"Galway GAA is disappointed with the statement, released by long-serving county sponsor, Supermac's, relating to the sponsorship of our county teams," read the statement.

"The Galway County Committee acknowledges the long-standing, generous support of Pat McDonagh and Supermac's to Galway GAA, which has been beneficial to both parties.

"Galway GAA are happy to confirm that sponsorship, contributed by Supermac's, went towards the preparation of all our inter-county teams in both codes. For purposes of clarity, the board would like to point out that in excess of €7.4m has been spent by Galway GAA in the preparation of the football and hurling teams, to the highest standards, over the course of the last five seasons, Supermac's sponsorship has made a valued contribution to this overall cost.

"Our teams have been involved in All-Ireland semi-finals and finals in that period, ensuring long and high-profile campaigns, over the course of the summers in question.

"In addition to team preparation costs, there has also been significant capital expenditure on training facilities."

Supermac's CEO Pat McDonagh has overseen a long-time partnership with Galway GAA

They went on to offer reassurances of their financial stability.

"We look forward to having the opportunity to discuss these matters with Pat McDonagh directly," they concluded.

"Galway GAA will be making no further comment."