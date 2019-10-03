2020 provincial championship draws to be staggered over next week

Dublin will be looking for a tenth consecutive Leinster title in 2020

The draws for the 2020 provincial championships will take place next week, but unlike previous years, they will not be made together.

Instead, they will be staggered across Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday mornings, taking place on RTE radio.

On Monday, the Leinster SFC draw will be held. The Connacht and Munster pairings will be set on Tuesday, while Wednesday will see the turn of the Ulster competition.

There has been no hurling draw in recent years, with the new provincial round-robin systems ensuring that fixtures are pre-determined.

Treaty to open Munster SHC away to Cork

Although all teams in the country will be keeping a close eye on the draw to set their fixtures for next May and June, the draws will be made against the backdrop of the build-up to October's Special Congress, where the second tier championship will be voted upon.

The entire 2020 championship format is yet to be confirmed, pending the Special Congress vote on October 19

Whatever change is voted in, it will not affect the provincial competitions which will proceed as usual.

Dublin and Kerry have dominated their respective provinces in recent years, while Ulster and Connacht have had three separate winners each in the last decade.