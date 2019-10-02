GAA Special Congress to vote on cut-off point for Tier 2

The GAA Special Congress will be held on October 19

Ahead of the Special Congress this month, the issue of a second Tier tops the billing and the GAA have moved to decide the cut-off point as to which teams are eligible for each competition.

Amid debate as to the merits of a 'B' competition, the GAA's Central Council settled on a motion which would be voted upon in Cork this month.

If passed, only Division 1 and Division 2 teams would be qualified to remain in the hunt for the Sam Maguire Cup, if they do not reach a provincial final.

On Wednesday afternoon, the GAA announced that they will vote on whether the cut-off point for a B Championship would be for the starting or finishing positions in the 2020 National League.

Given there was no prior warning of the ramifications for relegation to Division 3 in the 2019 National League, many feel that the 2020 National League starting positions would be an unfair guide in which to draw a line in the sand.

Tipperary and Cork dropped from the second Tier this year, and it has been proposed that finishing positions in the 2020 springtime competition ought to be used as a guideline, as opposed to starting positions.

GAA president John Horan has been keen to push through a B Championship

Aside from the Tier 2 votes, the other three motions which will be balloted on Leeside concern Gaelic football playing rules.

The advanced mark, sin bin and kick-outs from the 20 metre line were all trialled during the 2019 league, and delegates will decide if the three rules are brought in on a permanent basis.