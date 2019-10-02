Dublin duo Sinead Goldrick and Niamh McEvoy sign for AFLW side Melbourne

Goldrick and McEvoy have been key players in Dublin's success in recent years

Dublin duo Sinead Goldrick and Niamh McEvoy are moving to Australia to join AFLW side Melbourne.

Goldrick and McEvoy were crucial in the Sky Blues' march to three All-Ireland titles in a row in recent years, and join a growing list of ladies football stars who have switched codes and moved Down Under.

"I've always been a fan of AFLW and in many ways, they have been setting the standard in women's sport globally," Goldrick is quoted as saying by Melbourne Media.

"To be able to have the chance to join a team, and live and train in a professional environment in a sporting city like Melbourne, is something that I'm extremely fortunate to be able to try."

Goldrick scored a crucial goal in last month's All-Ireland final

McEvoy echoed the sentiment: "There has been Irish girls who have went to Australia to play AFLW and have been able to successfully adapt to the game, and I felt that the attributes I have as a Gaelic footballer would be well suited."

There has been a steady flow of Gaelic football stars moving since the women's Aussie Rules league was established in 2017.

Mayo's Cora Staunton was the first to make the switch, and since then players from an array of counties have moved. Goldrick and McEvoy become the first Dubliners to take the plunge, as they aim to make the grade in professional sport.