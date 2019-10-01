Micheal Donoghue a huge act to follow as Galway hurling manager, says Alan Kerins

Micheal Donoghue took over in 2016, and proceeded to deliver Galway's only All-Ireland success since 1988

Former Galway hurler Alan Kerins believes that whoever succeeds outgoing manager Micheal Donoghue has a "huge act to follow".

The Tribesmen are yet to appoint a new boss, since Donoghue's departure in August.

Regardless of who fills the hot-seat, they will have big boots to fill, according to Kerins.

"Micheal's a fantastic manager, he put unbelievable professional structures in place that weren't there before," said Kerins, who was speaking at the 2019 Electric Ireland GAA Minor Star Awards.

"Micheal doesn't accept mediocrity, he lives by his standards and he sets unbelievably high standards which you need to do in this elite game for the betterment of Galway hurling and the betterment of Galway sport. So, it's very unfortunate that it has come to this, so let's see what happens going forward, but it's a huge act to follow.

"He won an All-Ireland. He came within a whisker of winning two in a row. They were very unlucky this year.

"If they got over that day [against Dublin], who knows what would happen?

"It's bitterly disappointing that Micheal Donoghue has gone. There's reasons for that.

"We don't know who the nominations are yet. They're yet to be released. It's interesting times ahead."

The Tribesmen are capable of challenging for top honours in 2020

One man who we know for certain is not going to be the next Galway manager is Davy Fitzgerald. The Clare native was heavily linked with the role, but last week it was announced that he is remaining with Wexford for two more years.

"Davy managing anywhere is interesting. He brings such a passion for the game. Davy is Davy," said Kerins.

"He lives and breathes hurling. He's done well in Wexford. They were so close in getting to an All-Ireland final this year, coming within a whisker of beating Tipperary, the eventual All-Ireland champions. They're a young squad and a coming squad, and they're evolving really nicely under Davy. It would have been hard for him to walk away."

We are delighted to announce that Davy Fitzgerald is reappointed on a two year term as our senior hurling manager. Great progress has been made under his direction and we look forward to the journey ahead. Loch Garman Abú! pic.twitter.com/JwHyA7akvq — Wexford GAA (@OfficialWexGAA) September 26, 2019

Waterford and Cork have announced new managers this week as they plot for 2020, but the situation in the west remains unclear, as the Galway county board deliberate on the next manager to lead them forwards.