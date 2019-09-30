Liam Cahill confirmed as new Waterford hurling manager

Liam Cahill takes on his first senior intercounty job

Liam Cahill has been confirmed as the new manager of the Waterford senior hurlers for a two-year term.

The Ballingarry man led his native Tipperary to U21 and U20 All-Ireland titles in 2018 and 2019 respectively, and also guided the county to a minor title in 2016.

Waterford GAA are happy to announce Liam Cahill as our inter-county Senior Hurling Manager with Michael Bevans as his coach for the 2020/2021 season!



Remaining management team to follow! — Waterford GAA (@WaterfordGAA) September 30, 2019

He will take over from Paraic Fanning, who departed the role after just one year at the helm.

The Déise have struggled in recent seasons following their All-Ireland final appearance in 2017, failing to pick up a championship win in the interim.

The side failed to make an impact in 2019. Although they reached the National League final, they suffered a heavy defeat to Limerick. This was followed by four consecutive losses in the Munster Championship.

Nonetheless, there is a sense that the county boast a talented squad, who are more than capable of competing for top honours in the coming seasons.

Cahill has overseen huge success with Tipperary underage teams

Cahill will bring Michael Bevans as a coach, with whom he worked in the Premier County.

He joins a growing list of Tipperary men managing in other counties, with Colm Bonnar in charge of the Carlow hurlers and Darren Gleeson in Antrim.