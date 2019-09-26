Hurler of the Year and All-Star nominations announced

Seamus Callanan is in contention to be named Hurler of the Year for the first time

The 45 nominees for the 2019 Hurling All-Star team have been announced, with All-Ireland champions Tipperary leading the way with 11 players.

Beaten finalists Kilkenny have nine included, as do Munster champions Limerick. Meanwhile, Leinster winners Wexford have eight nominations. Players from Laois, Cork, Dublin and Galway are also honoured.

The nominations for the personal gongs were also confirmed. There is no room for Noel McGrath in the Hurler of the Year conversation, as Premier captain Seamus Callanan, Cork's Patrick Horgan and Kilkenny's TJ Reid will battle it out for the top honour.

Adrian Mullen, Kyle Hayes and Rory O'Connor are the three selected for the young players' award.

The final selection will be announced at the annual banquet on Friday, November 1.

Patrick Horgan had a remarkable season

2019 All-Star nominations

Goalkeepers

Eoin Murphy (Kilkenny)

Enda Rowland (Laois)

Brian Hogan (Tipperary)

Defenders

Chris Crummey (Dublin)

Eoghan O'Donnell (Dublin)

Paddy Deegan (Kilkenny)

Padraig Walsh (Kilkenny)

Huw Lawlor (Kilkenny)

Conor Fogarty (Kilkenny)

Jack Kelly (Laois)

Sean Finn (Limerick)

Mike Casey (Limerick)

Richie English (Limerick)

Padraic Maher (Tipperary)

Ronan Maher (Tipperary)

Cathal Barrett (Tipperary)

Brendan Maher (Tipperary)

Barry Heffernan (Tipperary)

Matthew O'Hanlon (Wexford)

Paudie Foley (Wexford)

Liam Ryan (Wexford)

Midfielders

Cathal Mannion (Galway)

Cian Lynch (Limerick)

William O'Donoghue (Limerick)

Noel McGrath (Tipperary)

Diarmuid O'Keeffe (Wexford)

Kevin Foley (Wexford)

Forwards

Alan Cadogan (Cork)

Patrick Horgan (Cork)

Conor Whelan (Galway)

TJ Reid (Kilkenny)

Adrian Mullen (Kilkenny)

John Donnelly (Kilkenny)

Colin Fennelly (Kilkenny)

Kyle Hayes (Limerick)

Peter Casey (Limerick)

Aaron Gillane (Limerick)

Graeme Mulcahy (Limerick)

John O'Dwyer (Tipperary)

Jason Forde (Tipperary)

Seamus Callanan (Tipperary)

John McGrath (Tipperary)

Rory O'Connor (Wexford)

Lee Chin (Wexford)

Conor McDonald (Wexford)

Player Of the Year Nominees

Patrick Horgan (Cork)

TJ Reid (Kilkenny)

Seamus Callanan (Tipperary)

Young Player of the Year Nominees

Adrian Mullen (Kilkenny)

Kyle Hayes (Limerick)

Rory O'Connor (Wexford)