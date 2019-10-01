Supermac's question Galway GAA finances and call for probe into spending

Galway's deal with Supermac's is one of the longest-running sponsorships in GAA

Supermac's have called for an investigation into the spending of Galway GAA.

The long-time sponsors of the Tribesmen released a statement on Tuesday evening, airing their concerns about where their money has been allocated.

In total, they have given almost €1.6m to Galway GAA in the last five years, and have called for clarification as to how the money has been spent.

"Following questions by the general public and delegates in relation to the Supermac's sponsorship of Galway GAA, Supermac's would like to detail that the amount of sponsorship given by Supermac's to Galway GAA for the sponsored teams over the past five years to date is over €1.25m in direct payments plus over €340k in ancillary sponsorship," read the statement.

"Supermac's would like to seek clarification from the Galway County Board as to how this money was spent. Specifically, have the players and management benefitted or has the county board benefitted?

"Supermac's raised financial concerns with the Galway County Board four years ago.

"Supermac's understands that two investigations have taken place into the finances of Galway GAA; One conducted by Galway GAA and a second conducted by Mazars.

"Supermac's is calling for these investigations to be made public immediately. The vast majority of the Galway GAA public and mentors, who give their time voluntarily for the promotion and administration of our games and the welfare of our players, deserve no less."