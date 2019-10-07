Dublin to open Leinster Championship defence against Westmeath in 2020

Dublin beat Meath in last year's decider

The draw has been made for the 2020 Leinster Football Championship, with Dublin kicking off their 10-in-a-row bid against Westmeath.

The Sky Blues have not suffered defeat in the province since their 2010 loss to Meath, and will be hot favourites to retain the Delaney Cup.

Meanwhile, Paul Galvin's Wexford team will face Wicklow, with the winner taking on Meath in the last eight. The Royals reached the Leinster final in 2019, and will be hoping to build on what was a promising season.

Longford will take on Louth for the right to play Laois in the quarter-final, while Jack O'Connor's first championship game in charge of Kildare will be against the winner of Carlow vs Offaly.

There have been some high profile managerial appointments within the province in recent months

Unlike previous years, the semi-finals are not predetermined, and a draw will be made after the quarter-finals are complete.

The draws for the Connacht, Munster and Ulster Championships will be made over the coming days.

Preliminary round

Louth vs Longford

Wexford vs Wicklow

Carlow vs Offaly

Quarter-finals

Laois vs Louth/Longford

Meath vs Wexford/Wicklow

Kildare vs Carlow/Offaly

Dublin vs Westmeath