Corofin lead the way in Club Team of the Year

Corofin players celebrate with the Andy Merrigan Cup after their All-Ireland final win over Kilcoo in January

All-Ireland champions Corofin have been honoured with seven inclusions on the AIB GAA Club Players' Awards football team.

The Galway club picked up a historic third All-Ireland title in succession in January, and a fourth in five years.

Bernard Power, Kieran Fitzgerald, Liam Silke, Daithí Burke, Ronan Steede, Gary Sice and Martin Farragher all receive personal gongs, representing the Connacht champions.

Liam Silke has been included for a third year in succession

Meanwhile, beaten finalists and Ulster winners Kilcoo have four players on the side; Aaron Branagan, Darryl Branagan, Paul Devlin and Conor Laverty.

Robbie McDaid and Colm Basquel of Ballyboden St Enda's were included, along with Kevin O'Donovan of Nemo Rangers and Seán Gannon of Carlow side Éire Óg.

Kilcoo's Branagan and Corofin duo Silke and Steede are nominated for the individual Player of the Year award, which will be announced on Friday night.

AIB GAA Club Players' Awards - Football 2020

1. Bernard Power (Corofin) *Previous winner in 2019

2. Aaron Branagan (Kilcoo)

3. Kieran Fitzgerald (Corofin) *Previous winner in 2018

4. Liam Silke (Corofin) *Previous winner in 2018 & 2019

5. Kevin O'Donovan (Nemo Rangers)

6. Robbie McDaid (Ballyboden St Enda's)

7. Darryl Branagan (Kilcoo)

8. Daithí Burke (Corofin) *Previous winner in 2019

9. Ronan Steede (Corofin)

10. Gary Sice (Corofin) *Previous winner in 2019

11. Paul Devlin (Kilcoo)

12. Seán Gannon (Éire Óg)

13. Colm Basquel (Ballyboden St. Endas)

14. Martin Farragher (Corofin) *Previous winner in 2018 & 2019

15. Conor Laverty (Kilcoo)