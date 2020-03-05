Conor McKenna returns to AFL side Essendon Bombers

McKenna isn't likely to return to Gaelic football anytime soon

Former Tyrone footballer Conor McKenna has returned to Australia to join up with the Essendon Bombers once again.

The 23-year-old travelled to Ireland last month due to home-sickness and family-related issues, leading to speculation that he may be set for a permanent return to Gaelic football.

"We have been in lengthy discussions with Conor over recent weeks and we are completely supportive of him returning home to be with his family," Essendon manager Dan Richardson said at the time.

However, on Wednesday the AFL side announced McKenna's return to the fold, ahead of the start of the new season.

McKenna was one of the Red Hands' brightest prospects in recent years, playing a starring role in the run to the 2013 All-Ireland minor final, before moving Down Under in 2014.

He largely parked his Gaelic football career, although found himself in hot water with the Bombers in November, when he returned to Ireland to play a relegation play-off with his GAA club Eglish.

Essendon open their AFL season against Fremantle later this month.