Ulster XV: Who would make the northern province's Railway Cup team?

Conor McManus and Padraig Hampsey get the nod

We begin our 'virtual Railway Cup' series with Ulster. Each week, we look at a different province, pondering which players would make the starting line-up if the Railway Cup was taking place in 2020.

Goalkeeper: Rory Beggan

It was a tight call between Beggan, Shaun Patton and Niall Morgan. The 2018 All-Star edges it, off the back of an impressive National League campaign in which he played a key role in the Farney County's draw with Dublin and win over Donegal.

Monaghan's Beggan is far more than just a shot-stopper

Full-back line: Padraig Hampsey, Ronan McNamee, Chrissy McKaigue

McKaigue has consistently shown for Slaughtneil and Derry that he is one of the best backs in the game. He is joined in the full-back line by recent All-Stars Padraig Hampsey and Ronan McNamee from Tyrone. The duo have been central to the Red Hands' defensive record in recent years.

McNamee is a proven performer

Half-back line: Ryan McHugh, Killian Clarke, Tiernan McCann

The versatile Ryan McHugh takes his place at wing-back, with Tyrone's Tiernan McCann featuring on the other side. They flank Cavan's Killian Clarke. Although the Shercock club man didn't commit to Mickey Graham's squad for 2020, the former International Rules star remains in the prime of his career.

The versatile Kilcar man has won All-Stars in both the backs and forwards

Midfield: Peter Harte, Jarlath Óg Burns

Harte has been one of Tyrone's most consistent players in recent years, while Burns is clearly a rising star. The Silverbridge man impressed for Armagh throughout a promising 2019 championship.

Burns has impressed since being introduced by Kieran McGeeney

Half-forward line: Mattie Donnelly, Michael Murphy, Conor McManus

Two-time All-Star Donnelly has been at the heart of the Red Hands' efforts throughout the last decade. He takes his places alongside two forwards who were perhaps the first two names on this teamsheet.

The Trillick man is one of the key men in Mickey Harte's side

Full-forward line: Rian O'Neill, Cathal McShane, Paddy McBrearty

O'Neill is another Orchard County star who is quickly making a name for himself. The Crossmaglen forward was nominated for All-Star and Young Footballer of the Year awards in 2019, and will be hoping to build on that progress once the action resumes.

Last year's championship top-scorer McShane slots in at full-forward, while McBrearty takes the final berth on the side.

McBrearty is one of the most dangerous footballers in the province

Agree? Disagree? Stay tuned to the Sky Sports website and app, as we'll be giving you a chance to vote for your dream Ulster XV on Friday.