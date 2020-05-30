Gaeltacht XV: Michael Murphy and Paul Geaney lead the way in a star-studded side

Some of the key players from Kerry and Donegal hail from Gaeltacht regions

Away from the intercounty games, the June Bank Holiday is a significant landmark in the GAA calendar.

It plays host to Comórtas Peile na Gaeltachta - an annual tournament between the clubs from Gaeltacht regions around Ireland.

Of course, those areas where the Irish language is the primary medium have contributed richly to the county teams in Donegal, Mayo, Galway, Kerry, Cork, Waterford and Meath throughout the years.

But what would the cream of the crop look like?

In the latest episode of the GAA's An Spota Dubh podcast, Kevin Cassidy, Marc Ó Sé and Seán Ó Domhnaill considered a dream 'Gaeltacht XV', and settled on a star-studded side.

Donegal lead the way, with Michael Murphy, Paddy McBrearty and Ryan McHugh among the O'Donnell County's seven representatives. Kerry have four players on the side, with two-time All-Star Paul Geaney taking his place in the forwards.

Galway have three inclusions, while Mayo's Chris Barrett makes up the selection.

Gaelacht XV 1. Tomás Mac an tSaoir (Kerry) 2. Seán Andy Ó Ceallaigh (Galway) 3. Niall Mac Aoidh (Donegal) 4. Tom Ó Súilleabháin (Kerry) 5. Brian Ó Beaglaíoch (Kerry) 6. Chris Bairéad (Mayo) 7. Odhrán Mac Pháidín Ó Fearraigh (Donegal) 8. Odhrán Mac Niallais (Donegal) 9. Peadar Ó Cuaig (Galway) 10. Rian Mac Aodha (Donegal) 11. Mícheál Ó Murchú (Donegal) 12. Daire Ó Baoill (Donegal) 13. Pádraig Mac Breartaigh (Donegal) 14. Pól Ó Géanaigh (Kerry) 15. Antaine Ó Laoi (Galway)

Given the depth of talent on hand, it would be a fair assumption to suggest that such a team would challenge most top-tier counties in the game.