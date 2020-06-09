Turlough O'Brien: What was best for Carlow?

O'Brien became the first intercounty manager to step away in 2020

Former Carlow manager Turlough O'Brien has said that his decision to depart the role halfway through the year was in the county's best interests.

The Barrowsiders are facing into the championship in October, and O'Brien decided that given the fact there will likely be a quick turnaround to the 2021 season, he would be better off vacating the role now.

"We'd been waiting and waiting for clarity on what was going to happen around the fixtures," he explained in an interview with Carlow GAA.

"When it came out during the week that for certain the championship wouldn't start until October, I had to make my mind up then - what was the best thing to do for Carlow?

"I wouldn't be involved in 2021, and if I stayed on to finish out this year, it would end up running into 2021 and the county board would need to appoint a new manager at that stage. It would be very difficult.

"I felt it was in everyone's best interests that I pull out now, and give the opportunity for a new manager to come in. He would have time to get into position and to prepare for this year's championship in October and the National Football League in January."

O'Brien developed a rapport with the playing group

The Éire Óg club man is looking back fondly on his six-year tenure, during which they recorded some emphatic results including the 2018 Leinster Championship win over Kildare.

"It was a whirlwind journey. Some brilliant, brilliant days and memories we'll never forget," he reminisced. "It was great to be able to contribute to that."

And while he'll no longer be on the sidelines with clip-board in hand, he's looking forward to taking his place in the stands.

"I'm looking forward to going to games as a spectator. Absolutely can't wait to be a spectator."