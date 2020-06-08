Croke Park could accommodate up to 42,000 under social distancing guidelines

The stadium's capacity is over 82,000

GAA president John Horan has suggested that Croke Park could host up to 42,000 fans in 2020 while observing social distancing guidelines.

At present, the Irish government is encouraging two-metre distancing, but should that be halved, it could see the Jones Road venue be able to breach 50 per cent capacity.

0:57 Horan said on Friday that the association is hopeful of allowing crowds attend inter-county games in 2020 Horan said on Friday that the association is hopeful of allowing crowds attend inter-county games in 2020

Speaking to his club Na Fianna's social media channels, Horan discussed what crowds at GAA games in 2020 would look like.

"We have already worked it out that if large crowds are to gather over 5,000, we could probably put 21,000 into Croke Park safely," he said.

"It would cause impracticalities in terms of there would be an element of lottery for tickets and premium ticket holders would probably have to get accredited the following year.

Very positive to hear #GAA president John Horan tell us that crowds of 21,000 could be possible in Croke Park & 42,000 if social distancing reduced to 1 metre... #PositiveVibes https://t.co/PGVn1Ipvjz — CLG Na Fianna (@clgNaFianna) June 7, 2020

"Until social distancing is scaled back, we just won't be able to pack Croke Park. It is our intention to get it open and going when we get the intercounty games going and if it goes back to one metre, we would be able to double the attendance, probably to 42,000.

"There's an issue over the Hill and whether we would be able to get seating in there because really controlling crowds is always going to be a nightmare going forward."

Temporary seating has previously been installed in the Hill 16 terrace for Republic of Ireland soccer matches

Under the GAA's roadmap, intercounty action is set to return on October 17. A structure for the 2020 championships will be announced at the end of June.