Dublin's Darren Daly announces retirement from intercounty football

Daly made his championship debut in 2013

Dublin's Darren Daly has announced his retirement from intercounty football after 12 years with the Sky Blues.

Daly was a trusted defender for Jim Gavin throughout his career, coming off the bench in five All-Ireland finals.

But after struggling with injuries in 2020, the Fingal Ravens player was forced into the decision to call time on his intercounty journey.

"I've had an incredible journey with the Dublin senior football team over the last 12 years," he said in a statement on Friday.

Dublin Senior Footballer Darren Daly has announced his retirement from inter-county football.



Read his statement below.



Thanks for everything @Butsy11 💙 pic.twitter.com/Dovl07pgf7 — Dublin GAA (@DubGAAOfficial) September 18, 2020

"I've tried to push the body one more time but unfortunately it's not to be. With a number of reoccurring injuries over the past few months, it's now the right time for me to step away.

"I'd like to thank my teammates. I am extremely lucky to have been part of such a successful team. I'm grateful to have learned so much from being with them, made so many friends for life, and have some of the best memories imaginable.

"Thank you to the dedicated supporters who always created that unique atmosphere, and were there when we needed them."

Daly featured on many of Dublin's biggest days in recent years

Dessie Farrell's charges are preparing for the resumption of the National League, as they finish the campaign facing Meath and Galway. They will then be up against Westmeath in the Leinster Championship quarter-final.

Watch Inside The Game every at 9pm every Wednesday on Sky Sports Arena. You can catch up on this week's episode on the Sky Sports YouTube channel.