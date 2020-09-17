Ulster Championship final will not be held at St Tiernach's Park in Clones

The Ulster final has been held in Clones for the last 13 years

Ulster GAA has confirmed that the final of its 2020 provincial football championship will not be held in St Tiernach's Park in Clones.

The Monaghan venue has hosted every Anglo-Celt Cup showpiece since 2006, when the decider between Donegal and Armagh was held at Croke Park.

This year's final will be held at 4pm on November 22, with the winter schedule ruling Clones out as an option.

"Due to there being no floodlights at the venue, St. Tiernach's Park, Clones is unable to be considered as a venue to host the Ulster Senior Football Championship final," read a statement.

"The venue for the final will be confirmed at a future Ulster CCC meeting."

Donegal will be looking to defend their title

Meanwhile, the fixture details have been confirmed for the Ulster Senior Football Championship.

2020 Ulster Senior Football Championship Sat 31st October Monaghan vs Cavan St Tiernach's Park, Clones Sun 1st November Donegal vs Tyrone Páirc MacCumhaill, Ballybofey Derry vs Armagh Celtic Park, Derry Sat 7th November Antrim vs Monaghan/Cavan Corrigan Park/Kingspan Breffni Park Sun 8th November Fermanagh vs Down Brewster Park, Enniskillen Sat 14th November Donegal/Tyrone vs Derry/Armagh Venue TBC Sun 15th November Fermanagh/Down vs Antrim/Monaghan/Cavan Venue TBC Sunday 22nd November Final Venue TBC

The winners of the Ulster Championship will progress to face the Leinster champs in the All-Ireland semi-final.

