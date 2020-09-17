GAA Gaelic-football News

Home

Brian Barry

GAA Editor @BrianGBarry

Ulster Championship final will not be held at St Tiernach's Park in Clones

Ulster GAA have announced the fixtures details for the 2020 championship

Last Updated: 17/09/20 11:53am

The Ulster final has been held in Clones for the last 13 years
The Ulster final has been held in Clones for the last 13 years

Ulster GAA has confirmed that the final of its 2020 provincial football championship will not be held in St Tiernach's Park in Clones.

The Monaghan venue has hosted every Anglo-Celt Cup showpiece since 2006, when the decider between Donegal and Armagh was held at Croke Park.

This year's final will be held at 4pm on November 22, with the winter schedule ruling Clones out as an option.

"Due to there being no floodlights at the venue, St. Tiernach's Park, Clones is unable to be considered as a venue to host the Ulster Senior Football Championship final," read a statement.

"The venue for the final will be confirmed at a future Ulster CCC meeting."

Subscribe to GAA alerts!

We'll send you push notifications so you'll receive all of the big GAA news!

Donegal will be looking to defend their title
Donegal will be looking to defend their title

Meanwhile, the fixture details have been confirmed for the Ulster Senior Football Championship.

Also See:

2020 Ulster Senior Football Championship

Sat 31st October Monaghan vs Cavan St Tiernach's Park, Clones
Sun 1st November Donegal vs Tyrone Páirc MacCumhaill, Ballybofey
Derry vs Armagh Celtic Park, Derry
Sat 7th November Antrim vs Monaghan/Cavan Corrigan Park/Kingspan Breffni Park
Sun 8th November Fermanagh vs Down Brewster Park, Enniskillen
Sat 14th November Donegal/Tyrone vs Derry/Armagh Venue TBC
Sun 15th November Fermanagh/Down vs Antrim/Monaghan/Cavan Venue TBC
Sunday 22nd November Final Venue TBC

The winners of the Ulster Championship will progress to face the Leinster champs in the All-Ireland semi-final.

Watch Inside The Game every at 9pm every Wednesday on Sky Sports Arena. You can catch up on this week's episode on the Sky Sports YouTube channel.

Trending

©2020 Sky UK