Tyrone refuse to discuss Covid-19 issues as All-Ireland final showdown with Mayo looms

Logan speaks to members of the media on Tuesday evening

Tyrone refused to field any questions around the Covid-19 outbreak within the panel at their pre-All-Ireland final press event on Tuesday.

A high number of positive cases within the Ulster champions' panel led to their All-Ireland semi-final against Kerry getting postponed twice, with many commentators opining that the Red Hands still have questions to answer on the subject.

After Saturday's win over the Kingdom, joint-manager Brian Dooher departed the press conference following a question around vaccination in the panel.

But they are looking to put the saga in the rear-view mirror. Feargal Logan welcomed the assembled media to Garvaghey on Tuesday evening, but stated that they would not be discussing any issues around the Covid-19 outbreak.

"You will understand that we're looking at a very important day on Saturday week, a very important footballing day for Tyrone generally and all of ourselves," outlined Logan, the Tyrone joint-boss.

"So in the circumstances, feel free to ask whatever you want to ask. If it strays beyond football and it enters arenas of Covid or vaccinations, we don't feel it's appropriate.

"There's a time and a place. It's a very serious issue, what's happening around our own county at the moment. So we don't think it's appropriate to be batting it about.

"We're happy to answer all your football questions. There will be a time and a place, if there's further enquiry needed, we've absolutely no difficulty. But tonight is a good football night for everyone so we look forward to it."

The majority of the Tyrone panel were available for selection against Kerry, but some players missed out. They are being monitored ahead of the final.

"We'll review it all and see where it lands but be assured that there were several players that we just felt were not right," Logan noted.