Tyrone have areas to improve upon ahead of All-Ireland final, says Peter Canavan

Tyrone players celebrate at full-time

Feargal Logan described Tyrone's All-Ireland semi-final win over Kerry as a 'minor miracle' and you would find it hard to argue with that.

Two weeks ago, we saw no way in which the Ulster champions could compete, given the disruption stemming from the Covid-19 outbreak.

Tyrone were being told they had no hope. Kerry were 1/7 with the bookmakers in the lead-up. The events of Killarney in June were still fresh in the memory - Niall Morgan admitted it was his most embarrassing day representing his county - so Tyrone knew they had to push themselves to the limit.

They produced a hell of a performance, but it was not perfect. There were still plenty of flaws upon which they will need to improve for the final. They made errors in possession at times. But what got them over the line was their tenacity, their tackling and the amount of ground they covered to support one another.

Tyrone need to get more from their forwards

It was not until the 56th minute that a Tyrone forward kicked a point from play.

A lot of ball going into the full-forward line was coming out again. So when Feargal Logan and Brian Dooher look back on the game, there will be aspects with which they will be unhappy.

They coughed up possession, they kicked ball away, especially in extra-time when they did not have to. That allowed Kerry to get back in the contest.

Often in a big match when an underdog topples the favourites, you can say that they had the game of their lives. But Tyrone, in terms of quality of performance, didn't have the game of their lives. There were plenty of mistakes made. They need to be more comfortable in possession, and need to be getting much more from the forwards in the final.

The Tyrone management will be looking for an improvement

When you go through the main stats of the games, you will be left scratching your head as to how Kerry did not win it. They dominated Tyrone on long kick-outs. They won all of their own kick-outs. So they had more possession than Tyrone and they had more shots.

But the one area where Kerry did not match their opponents was turn-overs. That is the stat you look at when you want to compare the hunger between the two sides. It does not necessarily show that one team has better footballers than the other. But it gives you an indication of how hard teams are working. Certainly in that regard, Tyrone were not found wanting.

Their last-ditch tackling came to the fore. Kerry created four goal chances. But every time a Kerry forward got past their marker, there was another Tyrone man on his foot.

Peter Harte's block on Killian Spillane summed it up. Niall Morgan also intercepted a pass to deny David Clifford a certain goal.

Tyrone were dancing with danger, but their tackling was desperate and the way they put their bodies on the line was admirable.

The most important aspect after that was could Tyrone see the game out? Could they take Kerry to a place where they have not been to before in this year's championship; going into the last 10 minutes of the game with the contest in the melting pot?

Tyrone were much more comfortable in that position than Kerry were, because they had been through it more times this year. That was well highlighted before the game. Across league and championship, Kerry had only been in a close game once in 2021.

Tyrone were happy to take Kerry to that position. Their fitness levels were remarkable considering what they had been through the last few weeks.

Mayo await in the final. But Tyrone are facing into the contest in unfamiliar territory. Nobody was giving them a chance before Saturday. Now, people are patting them on the back.

We just hope that does not give them a false sense of security moving into the All-Ireland final, because they have a short period in which to get their heads right for another massive battle.