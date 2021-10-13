Keith Ricken to take over as Cork senior football manager on two-year term

Ricken succeeds Ronan McCarthy

Keith Ricken has been announced as Cork's new senior football manager, pending ratification from the county committee.

Ricken has managed the Rebels' U20 footballers in recent years, leading them to the All-Ireland title at the grade in 2019 with a final win over Dublin.

Working as the GAA Officer in MTU, formerly CIT, Ricken guided the college to a Sigerson Cup title in 2009.

Following the departure of Ronan McCarthy, Ricken allowed his name to be put forward for the role.

On Wednesday afternoon, it was confirmed that he is taking the reins.

"The County Executive will be proposing Keith Ricken (St. Vincent's) as incoming senior football manager on a two year term at our next County Committee meeting," read a statement.

"Selectors will be as follows: Micheál Ó Cróinín (Naomh Abán), Ray Keane (MTU / St. Finbarr's), James Loughrey (St. Brigid's / Mallow), Barry Corkery (Éire Óg) and Des Cullinane (St. Nicholas). Coach to be announced in the near future."

Ricken guided Cork to an All-Ireland U20 title in 2019, and a Munster crown at the grade in 2021

The Lee-siders retained their Division 2 status in 2021, with a relegation play-off win over Westmeath. They reached their fifth consecutive Munster final in the championship, but despite a positive start against Kerry, fell to a 22-point defeat.

Ricken will be hoping to build on the county's success at minor and U20 levels in recent seasons, as they look to translate it to the senior grade.