Andy McEntee to remain as Meath senior football manager while Nick Weir continues as hurling boss

Andy McEntee will remain as manager of the Meath senior footballers in 2022.

The decision on whether to keep McEntee was brought to a vote amongst club delegates on Tuesday night, after the county's executive committee had indicated their preference for change.

However, the push to remove the 2016 All-Ireland Club Championship winning boss failed to achieve the required two-thirds majority in a secret ballot.

"The Meath GAA County Committee has decided to endorse Andy McEntee as the county senior football manager for 2022," read a statement.

"Andy McEntee will now complete his three-year term and we are excited for the new year of Gaelic games to come."

Under McEntee's watch in 2021, Meath failed to win promotion back to Division 1 with a play-off defeat to Kildare, before pushing Dublin close in the Leinster semi-final, losing 2-16 to 1-13.

Meanwhile, Nick Weir will remain as manager of the Royals' hurlers. There has been a notable addition to Weir's backroom team, with Seoirse Bulfin, who worked alongside Davy Fitzgerald in both Clare and Wexford, joining as a coach.

Elsewhere, Derry GAA have given Rory Gallagher a new three-year term at the helm of their senior footballers, while hurling managers Dominic McKinley and Cormac Donnelly will also continue.