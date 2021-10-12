Clare's Podge Collins says the National League is currently the primary competition for 26 counties

Collins is optimistic that Proposal B will pass

Podge Collins is in no doubt as to which of the options on the table at this month's Special Congress he would prefer.

The Clare footballer stood alongside Tom Parsons and the GPA last week, expressing the players' support for 'Proposal B'.

After the Banner County played just two championship games over the past two years, he is eager to see change.

And his favoured restructure, which would bring a National League-style format into the championship, would satisfy such demands.

"It is frustrating because the year ends so rapidly," he said of the straight knockout championship.

"You put a lot into it. The year starts in November, you are preparing your body all year round but it starts kind of in November.

"The league for a lot of teams unfortunately, for 25 or 26 teams, it's their championship, it's their most important thing, because as soon as that ends the likelihood of winning Sam for a lot of teams - it's just not there. So you are playing a competition where it would be over in one game, it's cut-throat.

"But with this format that is being proposed, you just don't have that, it's a completely different mindset."

And it is the most popular option for his team-mates.

"I haven't got any push-back off the Clare players anyway," he continued. "And players I have spoken to from other counties, they seem to be all in favour of it.

"I think it's gathering so much momentum from a players' point of view because it is just so much better than the status quo that is there. I don't think it's a popular opinion just to support this, I genuinely think it's the best proposal and that is why it's getting so much support.

"Players will be more intrigued to play in this format where you have seven competitive championship games at the height of summer. As a player you are just licking your lips at that thought, so I think you will have more players intrigued to play these big games."

Collins is backing the GPA's call for change

And he highlighted Eoin Cleary, who was rewarded with an All-Star nomination last week, as a player who would thrive under a new structure.

"He's just an excellent player, and it's just a pity that this year we only got to see him once in the championship," he said of the Miltown Malbay club man.

"People were able to look at him and some of the performances he put in during the National League were exceptional. His performance up in Kildare was just out of this world, some of the points he was kicking.

"But Eoin is a man like that, it wouldn't surprise you when you are training with him and you see some of the goals he gets and the points he gets, the work he puts in, so from playing with him you nearly expect it but it was great to see the year he had - he really was fantastic.

"But again, fantastic in the National League but only one championship game - as a Clare fan you don't get to see him again in championship, which is disappointing."

Eoin Cleary enjoyed a stellar National League campaign, as the Banner came within one game of promotion to Division 1

Any change would require a 60 per cent share of the vote, and Collins is hopeful that the GAA's Special Congress will make the radical move.

"It's better for the game, better for spectators, better for media, from what I can see, better for sponsorship, it seems to tick a lot of boxes," the Cratloe man said.

"There seem to be murmurs that it won't get through, I just don't see how people are not more optimistic about it because I'm very optimistic about it."