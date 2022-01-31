Dessie Farrell says Dublin are building, but is their air of infallibility fading following Armagh defeat?

Dessie Farrell is hoping to build as the National League progresses

Many in the capital were hoping the new year would draw a line under Dublin's shortcomings in 2021, but it appears the Sky Blues have not yet managed to turn a corner.

A five-point home defeat to Armagh made for grim viewing from a Dublin perspective, as the team who were considered invincible in the not-so-distant past continue to wade through a rut.

It was not just Saturday's result or the 2-15 to 1-13 scoreline, but the manner in which the Leinster champions were defeated. Fourteen wides were registered, while many of the usual protagonists failed to fire. All over the field, Armagh played with more intensity, and the Orchard County's direct strategy caused chaos among the Dublin backline.

"It's not the start you would have wanted for sure," said Dessie Farrell after the match.

"We knew Armagh would have had this game in their sights from a long way off and had a lot of work done. You could see they were well organised, very fit and a proper side, deserving winners on the day. So yeah, it's disappointing.

"Disappointing we had so many wides, ball dropping short, so definitely the shooting efficiency wasn't where we want it to be and that's obviously something we'll take to the practice ground and have a conversation about."

Dublin have suffered successive losses at Croke Park for the first time since 2008-2009

A swift reaction is needed if Dublin are to avoid the fate of losing their opening two matches of the National League for the first time since 2009, and they face a tricky assignment next weekend. There will be no love lost in Tralee on Saturday night, when Kerry welcome the Dubs to Austin Stack Park.

Farrell will know David Clifford, Sean O'Shea and co will be licking their lips as they aim to lay down a marker.

After a stuttering year in 2021, Dublin had an opportunity to put the doubts to bed in their Croke Park opener. But, now, several questions remain.

The Dubs were outfought by the Ulster outfit

Long-term progress?

Of course, such discourse stemming from defeat in a league opener will be deemed foolish should the Sky Blues regain the Sam Maguire Cup later this year. Lest we forget, it is only January.

And Farrell was keen to point out the brighter notes. Lee Gannon, Ross McGarry, Cameron McCormack and Lorcan O'Dell all featured against the Orchard County, having not played in the 2021 Championship.

"On the positive we got some new blood in and gave some new players game-time," added the Dubs boss. "Ultimately that is part of where we are at now in terms of the league over the next couple of weeks and waiting for other players to come back from injury and whatnot as well.

"That's where these players need to be tested, it's out there. That was a frenetic pace, and it was a great baptism for young players. As we move on, if they are capable of stepping up that's what they are going to have to encounter as they go, and it was good for us to get a look at them in that context."

We got some new blood in and gave some new players game-time. Farrell is focused on the positives

The Na Fianna man says they are using the league as a launchpad for the summer months.

"Obviously you want to be competitive in every game, but at the end of the day - and this isn't to disrespect any competition - but everyone has their sights set on what's going to happen in the summer," he said.

"For us, we're involved in that process, trying to build something that will be highly competitive come April-May.

"For us, it's all about preparation and trying to do the work we need to do with a view to April, May coming around and trying to be in a good position at that point in time."

Dublin travel to Kerry next weekend

Nonetheless, over the past decade, Dublin's championship success was underlined by an air of infallibility. But with each passing defeat, that will slowly erode. In the coming weeks, the remainder of the Division 1 field will be looking to replicate Armagh's victory.

Yes, they are building for the summer. But Farrell and Dublin also know the pressure is on to deliver victories to arrest the current decline.