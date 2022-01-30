National Football League Division 1: Mayo comeback stuns Donegal, Tyrone draw with Monaghan, Kerry held by Kildare

Paddy Durcan and Jason Doherty celebrate the draw

Armagh sit on top of the Division 1 table after the opening weekend of the 2022 Allianz Football League.

NFL Division 1 table Team P W D L +/- Pts Armagh 1 1 0 0 5 2 Donegal 1 0 1 0 0 1 Kerry 1 0 1 0 0 1 Kildare 1 0 1 0 0 1 Mayo 1 0 1 0 0 1 Monaghan 1 0 1 0 0 1 Tyrone 1 0 1 0 0 1 Dublin 1 0 0 1 -5 0

Mayo 0-11 Donegal 0-11

Fourteen-man Mayo staged a stunning second-half comeback to salvage a draw against Donegal, with a late Rob Hennelly free earning James Horan's side the point.

The clash took place in Markievicz Park, Sligo, given that MacHale Park, Castlebar is undergoing a pitch revamp and is not available for the National League.

Despite playing into the wind in the first half, Donegal dominated the opening exchanges. Conor O'Donnell and Michael Langan both kicked eye-catching scores, as Declan Bonner's charges frustrated the Connacht champions.

Ryan O'Donoghue kicked two wides, and three more Mayo shots dropped short in the opening half, as they failed to score from play until the 35-minute mark. Donegal took a deserved 0-7 to 0-3 into half-time.

Diarmuid O'Connor of Mayo is tackled by Ryan McHugh of Donegal

Mayo began to edge their way back into the contest after the restart, with two excellent Jason Doherty points making it a three-point game.

However, they were then hit with a hammer blow. Stephen Coen was shown a second yellow card for dragging down Michael Murphy, and although Rob Hennelly saved the resulting penalty from Paddy McBrearty, Mayo were forced to play the remainder of the game with 14 men.

Points from Murphy and Langan stretched the gap to five, 0-11 to 0-6, but from there Mayo finally clicked into gear.

O'Donoghue, Durcan and Doherty all scored, bringing the gap to just one as the game entered injury-time. They were awarded a free with one minute left on the clock, and Hennelly came up the field to curl over the late free and earn the draw.

Hennelly denies Patrick McBrearty from the penalty spot

Mayo: Rob Hennelly (0-1, 0-1f); Brendan Harrison, Stephen Coen, Padraig O'Hora; Paddy Durcan (0-2), Donnacha McHugh, Eoghan McLaughlin (0-1); Conor O'Shea, Conor Loftus; Fionn McDonagh, Aiden Orme, Diarmuid O'Connor; Tommy Conroy, Jason Doherty (0-3), Ryan O'Donoghue (0-4, 0-3f).

Subs: Aidan O'Shea for Aiden Orme (ht), Bryan Walsh for Fionn McDonagh (ht), Sam Callinan for Donnacha McHugh (47), Jordan Flynn for Conor Loftus (51), Paul Towey for Conor O'Shea (70).

Donegal: Shaun Patton; Caolan Ward, Brendan McCole, Ódhrán McFadden Ferry; Ryan McHugh (0-1), Paul Brennan, Tony McClenaghan; Caolan McGonagle, Conor O'Donnell (0-1); Ciaran Thompson, Peadar Mogan, Michael Langan (0-4); Patrick McBrearty (0-1, 0-1f), Michael Murphy (0-4, 0-1f, 0-1m, 0-1 '45), Eoghan Bán Gallagher.

Subs: Jason McGee for Ciaran Thompson (10), Jeaic McKelvey for Caolan Ward (51), Niall O'Donnell for Conor O'Donnell (57), Ethan O'Donnell for Tony McClenaghan (59), Eunan Doherty for Ódhrán McFadden Ferry (63).

Tyrone 0-9 Monaghan 0-9

Tyrone and Monaghan battled to a draw in Healy Park, in what was a war of attrition in Omagh.

The first half was a cagey one, with Tyrone's efficiency seeing them into the 0-6 to 0-4 lead at half-time. Monaghan were wasteful when opportunities came their way, registering five wides and spurning three goal chances.

Up the other end, Cathal McShane was accurate from placed balls, while Niall Sludden kicked two impressive points.

Peter Harte of Tyrone in action against Shane Carey of Monaghan

The tables turned upon the restart, with Tyrone the ones missing chances and the Farney County reeling them in.

Indeed, Seamus McEnaney's charges took the lead in the 51st minute when goalkeeper Rory Beggan knocked it over from play.

As conditions worsened, scores became more difficult to come by, and Darren McCurry restored Tyrone's lead with a 56th-minute free.

However, Conor McManus - making his first appearance of 2022 - came off the bench to kick a levelling point, and neither side could find a winner.

Tyrone: Niall Morgan (0-1, 0-1f); Michael McKernan, Padraig Hampsey, Liam Rafferty (0-1); Conor Meyler, Frank Burns, Peter Harte (0-1); Conn Kilpatrick, Nathan Donnelly (0-1); Kieran McGeary, Richard Donnelly, Niall Sludden (0-2); Darren McCurry (0-1, 0-1f), Conor Shields, Cathal McShane (0-2, 0-2f).

Subs: Brian Kennedy for Richie Donnelly (48), Darragh Canavan for Conor Shields (48), Matthew Donnelly for Darren McCurry (62), Paul Donaghy for Cathal McShane (66).

Monaghan: Rory Beggan (0-3, 0-2f); Gary Mohan, Conor Boyle, Ryan Wylie; Kieran Duffy (0-1), Dessie Ward, Ryan McAnespie (0-1); Darren Hughes, Niall Kearns; Conor McCarthy (0-1), Micheal Bannigan (0-1, 0-1f), Shane Carey (0-1); Aaron Mulligan, Jack McCarron, Andrew Woods.

Subs: Karl O'Connell for Aaron Mulligan (46), Conor McMcanus (0-1) for Jack McCarron (56), David Garland for Gary Mohan (56).

Kildare 0-13 Kerry 1-10

Donegal were not the only team to let a five-point lead slip on Sunday, as Kildare launched a late rally to deny Kerry the win in Newbridge.

An early goal from Killian Spillane helped Kerry into a 1-7 to 0-6 lead, but Glenn Ryan's charges came storming back in the second half.

Jimmy Hyland spearheaded the comeback, as the Lilywhites dug out a 0-13 to 1-10 draw, making a positive start to their return to Division 1.

Jack O'Connor returned to Newbridge as Kerry manager

Meanwhile, Dublin were upset on Saturday night at Croke Park, as Rian O'Neill inspired Armagh to a deserved victory.

The Crossmaglen full-forward kicked 1-4 in a wonderful display from the Orchard County, as Kieran McGeeney's charges made a dream start to the year.