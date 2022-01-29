Dublin 1-13 Armagh 2-15: Rian O'Neill spurs Orchard County to victory at Croke Park as Dubs struggles continue

Rian O'Neill scores Armagh's first goal

Armagh have made a dream start to the 2022 National League, with a 2-15 to 1-13 win over Dublin at Croke Park.

As they continue to build under Kieran McGeeney, the Orchard County delivered a statement victory at HQ. Showing no fear of their hosts, the Ulster outfit employed a smart kicking game with Rian O'Neill leading the line impressively.

For Dessie Farrell, it didn't go according to script. After their stuttering 2021 campaign finally ground to a halt at the All-Ireland semi-final stage, the Dubs were looking to make a statement. But what followed was more of the same.

They lacked the ruthless efficiency that was a hallmark of their six-in-a-row run, and the usual protagonists failed to have the same impact as they once had.

Dublin goalkeeper Evan Comerford prepares to clear under pressure from Armagh players Jason Duffy , left, and Rian O'Neill

Dublin made a bright start in a cagey opening, working their way into a 0-3 to 0-1 lead. However, from there Armagh elected to push forward and ask questions of the Leinster champions.

Cracks began to appear, and when Davy Byrne misjudged a long ball from Rory Grugan, Rian O'Neill gratefully fielded the long pass and coolly slotted it past the on-rushing Evan Comerford to build a 1-4 to 0-3 lead in the 23rd minute.

The Crossmaglen target man continued to cause havoc, kicking 1-3 from play in the first half, while Jason Duffy struck for Armagh's second green flag. The corner forward weighted a side-footed effort to perfection, lobbing Comerford and dropping it into the Dublin net.

Patrick Murphy's half-time whistle was a welcome reprieve for the Dubs, as Armagh led 2-8 to 0-5 at the halfway mark.

Emmett Ó Conghaile of Dublin in action against Ciaran Mackin of Armagh

Dublin made a bright start after the break, kicking three of the first four points. But Armagh countered, with O'Neill and Rory Grugan converting frees.

The Orchard County then clicked into gear to subdue a Dublin purple patch, with Stefan Campell and Tiernan Kelly sending the umpires at the Canal End scurrying for white flags.

O'Neill was central to everything - pulling the strings and offering an outlet for a long ball.

Dublin did give themselves a lifeline with a 60th-minute Lorcan O'Dell goal, after some pinball in the Armagh square, which reduced the gap to six.

However, they were unable to back it up and were wasteful when chances presented themselves. When Brian Fenton kicked an uncharacteristic wide, unopposed on the D, there was a sense that the Dubs were letting their chance pass by.

Ultimately, Armagh had the poise to see out a deserved victory.

Dessie Farrell will be looking for a response from his side

After being out-done by his former Na Fianna team-mate Kieran McGeeney, Dessie Farrell will know that his charges have work to do ahead of next week's trip to Kerry. Meanwhile, Armagh will be filled with confidence ahead of the visit of All-Ireland champions Tyrone to the Athletic Grounds.

Attendance: 22,704

Referee: Patrick Murphy (Carlow)

Scorers

Dublin: Lorcan O'Dell (1-1), Cormac Costello (0-3, 0-1f), Dean Rock (0-3, 0-3f), Seán Bugler (0-2), Brian Howard (0-1), Ciarán Kilkenny (0-1), Niall Scully (0-1), Cameron McCormack (0-1).

Armagh: Rian O'Neill (1-4, 0-1f), Jason Duffy (1-1), Rory Grugan (0-4, 0-3f), Connaire Mackin (0-1), Tiernan Kelly (0-1), Aidan Nugent (0-1), Greg McCabe (0-1), Stefan Campbell (0-1), Niall Grimley (0-1).

Teams

Dublin

1. Evan Comerford

2. Lee Gannon

3. David Byrne

4. Eoin Murchan

5. Tom Lahiff

6. Brian Howard

7. John Small

8. Brian Fenton

9. Emmet Ó Conghaile

10. Seán Bugler

11. Ciarán Kilkenny

12. Niall Scully

13. Aaron Byrne

14. Cormac Costello

15. Ryan Basquel

Subs: Ross McGarry for Aaron Byrne (16), Dean Rock for Cormac Costello (30), Cameron McCormack for Emmet Ó Conghaile (ht), Lorcan O'Dell for Ryan Basquel (51), Sean McMahon for Eoin Murchan (69).

Armagh

1. Blaine Hughes

18. Aaron McKay

3. Aidan Forker

4. Mark Shields

5. Connaire Mackin

7. Jarly Óg Burns

6. Niall Rowland

8. Ciaran Mackin

9. Ben Crealey

10. Jemar Hall

11. Rory Grugan

12. Tiernan Kelly

13. Jason Duffy

14. Rian O'Neill

15. Aidan Nugent

Subs: Niall Grimley for Ben Crealey (38), Steffan Campbell for Jemar Hall (ht), Greg McCabe for Niall Rowland (52), Ross McQuillan for Jason Duffy (59), Mark Shields for Ross McQuillan (62).