Philly McMahon says momentum is key as struggling Dublin battle to avoid relegation

Dublin are currently rooted to the foot of the Division One table

Recently retired Dublin star Philly McMahon says his former teammates need to start games at a higher pace.

After four consecutive losses, the Dubs are facing the prospect of National League relegation for the first time since 1995. And it could happen as soon as this weekend, if Kildare beat Armagh, and Dessie Farrell's side fall to Tyrone in Omagh.

NFL Division 1 table Team P W D L +/- Pts Kerry 4 3 1 0 24 7 Mayo 4 3 1 0 9 7 Armagh 4 2 1 1 9 5 Donegal 4 2 1 1 0 5 Tyrone 4 1 1 2 -9 3 Kildare 4 1 1 2 -3 3 Monaghan 4 0 2 2 -10 2 Dublin 4 0 0 4 -20 0

McMahon says some form of demise was inevitable, given the unprecedented success of recent years.

"I suppose I did see it coming but I didn't see it happening this soon," he explained.

"It's a little bit harsh on the group to say that it's going to consistently drop off because I just think, maybe one game, that will turn it around.

"They had a bad start against Armagh - a team they'd be expecting to beat and that snowballed. Then, into the next few games - Kerry, Mayo and Kildare - they would have been looking to make a statement - kind of saying, if we can't beat the Dubs now when they're low on confidence, then we're not going to do it in the Leinster Championship.

"So it's a big challenge ahead of them - if they come through it, I've no doubt they'll be all the better for it. But it's going to be difficult."

Philly McMahon was speaking at the launch of Darkness Into Light 2022

The eight-time All-Ireland winner feels that the Sky Blues need to eradicate slow starts in games.

"There's a couple of things that I'm sure they're talking about in the dressing room. The first thing is momentum," he outlined.

"They need to get into these games and make a good start. The reason I'm saying that is, when they go behind in games, teams are sitting back and it's kind of like a boxing match where you're throwing a few punches at the fella who's on the ropes but eventually, he comes out punching and leaves himself open even more.

"So what I think is happening is that they're starting slow and then the opposition are sitting back, decreasing the chances they can score from. Then they're countering Dublin - just like when Armagh got that high ball into Rian O'Neill.

"So they need to get ahead, to transition better from defence to attack. They need to be more clinical in front of goal and they need to be tighter in defence in terms of the space being created in the full back line."

Dublin would likely need results in all three of their remaining games to avoid the drop

But McMahon knows that, if Dublin do manage to pull off a great escape, it would provide a major boost:

"What better challenge for this Dublin group than to go up and get a win, get a performance, fighting together in a physical battle, and beating the 2021 All-Ireland champions?

"That's the carrot dangling in front of that group. It's a really good one.

"If you're a Tyrone player, you're thinking 'We didn't have a good performance the game before, got beaten. We have a chance now to put the nail in the coffin for Dublin, put them under serious pressure with the relegation battle'."