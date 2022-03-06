National Football League: Galway and Cavan continue promotion charges

Damien Comer starred for Galway

Galway have taken another step towards a return to the top tier of the Allianz Football League.

Galway 2-17 Offaly 3-10

Padraic Joyce's charges made it four wins from four in Division 2, with a 2-17 to 3-10 victory over Offaly in Salthill.

Damien Comer top-scored for the Tribesmen with 1-3 from play, while Sean Kelly also found the net for the home side.

Goals from Anton Sullivan, Ruairi McNamee and Bernard Allen were not enough for John Maughan's side, as the Faithful County dropped to the bottom of the table on scoring difference, with just one point accumulated in the second tier.

The Connacht side join Derry at the top of the table, as they vie to bounce straight back following their relegation in 2020. They host Clare next weekend, before finishing their campaign with trips to the Oak Leaf County and neighbours Roscommon.

Sean Kelly of Galway in action against Dylan Hyland of Offaly

NFL Division 2 table Team P W D L +/- Pts Derry 4 4 0 0 37 8 Galway 4 4 0 0 29 8 Roscommon 4 3 1 0 21 7 Clare 4 1 2 1 0 4 Meath 4 0 2 2 -15 2 Cork 4 0 1 3 -23 1 Down 4 0 1 3 -24 1 Offaly 4 0 1 3 -25 1

Division 3

There were two games in the third tier down for decision on Saturday. Longford overcame Westmeath 0-14 to 0-10, while Fermanagh defeated Laois on a scoreline of 3-15 to 3-9.

NFL Division 3 table Team P W D L +/- Pts Limerick 4 3 0 1 14 6 Antrim 4 2 1 1 11 5 Fermanagh 4 2 1 1 4 5 Louth 4 2 1 1 -1 5 Westmeath 4 2 0 2 5 4 Laois 4 1 1 2 -7 3 Longford 4 1 1 2 -10 3 Wicklow 4 0 1 3 -16 1

Division 4

Cavan shrugged off a stern challenge from Sligo to pick up their fourth consecutive victory in the bottom tier.

The Yeats County led by four points at the half-way mark, but a Paddy Lynch goal helped the 2020 Ulster champions to a 1-13 to 0-10 away victory.

Meanwhile, goal-happy Tipperary edged Wexford 4-4 to 0-15 in a close contest in the Model County. Teddy Doyle found the net twice for David Power's side, as Mikey O'Shea and Conor Sweeney also scored goals for Tipp.