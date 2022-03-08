Mickey Moran steps aside as Kilcoo manager after leading Down club to All-Ireland title

Kilcoo joint-captains Conor Laverty, left, and Aidan Branagan lift the Andy Merrigan Cup with Mickey Moran

Mickey Moran has stepped down as manager of All-Ireland club champions Kilcoo.

The Down side claimed their first ever Andy Merrigan Cup success under the Derry native, with a dramatic extra-time victory over Kilmacud Crokes last month.

Moran departs the scene, leaving his two assistants Conleith Gilligan and Richard Thornton to take over as joint-managers.

"On Monday evening we learned of the resignation of Mickey Moran as our senior football manager," read a club statement.

"While not unexpected, we are sad to see Mickey go but we look back with fond memories of his time in charge.

Moran has managed Derry. Sligo, Donegal, Mayo and Leitrim at intercounty level

"In late 2018 the club sought out the best manager in Ulster to lead the group to the next level, and our ambitious players promised the Maghera native they would win a club All-Ireland. And in February this year they along with the great man climbed the steps of the Hogan Stand to lift the Andy Merrigan Cup.

"In three seasons, Mickey has guided our senior team to a club All Ireland, two Ulster titles, three Down championships, an Ulster league, a Down league and the Corn an Dúin title. Absolutely phenomenal.

"During his time in charge Mickey has improved our senior team and has developed many of our young players to a level that sets us up very well for the future.

"During his three seasons at the helm, Mickey showed serious commitment in the pursuit of glory and we thank him from the bottom of our hearts for everything that he has done for our club. Words will never do justice for what he's brought and he will forever be a legend of Kilcoo. We wish him all the best.

"Mickey Moran, A king."