National Football League permutations: Who can be promoted and relegated on final day?

Dublin and Tyrone are both involved in the relegation scrap

Five Division 1 teams remain in relegation danger ahead of a 'Super Sunday' next weekend.

Division 1

Remaining fixtures:

Monaghan vs Dublin

Kerry vs Tyrone

Mayo vs Kildare

Donegal vs Armagh

NFL Division 1 table Team P W D L +/- Pts Kerry 6 5 1 0 28 11 Mayo 6 3 1 2 6 7 Armagh 6 3 1 2 11 7 Kildare 6 2 1 3 1 5 Donegal 6 2 1 3 -9 5 Tyrone 6 2 1 3 -12 5 Dublin 6 2 0 4 -11 4 Monaghan 6 1 2 3 -14 4

Kerry are the only team assured of a final berth. Mayo will join them in the decider, if they defeat Kildare. If Armagh better Mayo's result on Sunday, the Orchard County will finish in the top two. If both lose, Kildare, Donegal or Tyrone could get into the final with a win.

Conor McManus and Monaghan know they must deliver a result at home to Dublin

Relegation is a bit more complicated. The bottom five sides in the table are all in danger.

The loser of Monaghan-Dublin will go down. A draw in Clones would leave the two sides level with any other county left on five points after Sunday, and scoring difference would decide the teams who go down.

The winner of Monaghan-Dublin would vault any side left on five points. But the victors could still get relegated, if Kildare, Donegal and Tyrone all get results.

If there are two teams level on points, the head-to-head record between the sides will decide who goes down. If there are three or more sides level, it will come down to scoring difference.

Division 2

Remaining fixtures:

Down vs Clare

Meath vs Derry

Offaly vs Cork

Roscommon vs Galway

NFL Division 2 table Team P W D L +/- Pts Galway 6 6 0 0 46 12 Roscommon 6 4 2 0 31 10 Derry 6 4 1 1 26 9 Meath 6 2 2 2 -6 6 Clare 6 1 2 3 -7 4 Cork 6 1 1 4 -27 3 Offaly 6 1 1 4 -34 3 Down 6 0 1 5 -29 1

Galway are already promoted, after six wins from six.

If Roscommon better Derry's result on Sunday, Anthony Cunningham's side will join their Connacht neighbours in the top two.

A Rossies loss and a Derry victory would see the Ulster side get promoted, while if there is a draw in either game and the two sides finish level on points, it would come down to scoring difference.

Derry's loss to Galway was a setback to their promotion hopes

It is relatively straightforward at the bottom of the table. The loser in Offaly vs Cork will be relegated alongside Down. Theoretically, both the Faithful and Rebel Counties could survive with a draw, in the unlikely event of Down defeating Clare by more than 27 points.

Division 3

Remaining fixtures:

Antrim vs Westmeath

Laois vs Longford

Limerick vs Fermanagh

Wicklow vs Louth

NFL Division 3 table Team P W D L +/- Pts Louth 6 4 1 1 7 9 Limerick 6 4 0 2 9 8 Antrim 6 3 1 2 17 7 Westmeath 6 3 1 2 11 7 Fermanagh 6 2 2 2 0 6 Laois 6 2 1 3 4 5 Wicklow 6 1 1 4 -27 3 Longford 6 1 1 4 -21 3

Louth are all but assured of promotion, unless Limerick draw with Fermanagh, and Antrim vs Westmeath produces a winner.

A win for the Treaty would send Billy Lee's side up. A draw would also be enough for Limerick, if Westmeath fail to beat Antrim.

If Limerick are beaten at the Gaelic Grounds, the winner of Antrim-Westmeath would be promoted. But a draw in Corrigan Park could see Fermanagh promoted with a comprehensive away win.

Mickey Harte's side are on the cusp of promotion

At the other end of the table, if Laois get a result at home to Longford, both Longford and Wicklow would be relegated.

A Longford victory would see them stay up at Laois' expense, unless Wicklow also defeated Louth, in which case the bottom three spots would be decided on scoring difference.

Division 4

Remaining fixtures:

Tipperary vs London

Carlow vs Wexford

Cavan vs Waterford

Sligo vs Leitrim

NFL Division 4 table Team P W D L +/- Pts Cavan 6 5 0 1 17 10 Tipperary 6 4 1 1 12 9 Sligo 6 4 0 2 34 8 Leitrim 6 4 0 2 20 8 London 6 3 0 3 -17 6 Wexford 6 2 0 4 -10 4 Carlow 6 1 0 5 -42 2 Waterford 6 0 1 5 -14 1

With Cavan already promoted, the battle to join the Breffni County in Division 3 next year comes down to three sides.

Tipperary are in pole position. If they beat London, they will go up. However, if they lose to the Exiles, the winner of Sligo vs Leitrim would be promoted.

Tipperary are close to a return to the third tier

If Tipp draw, only Leitrim could usurp them with a win. A Premier loss coupled with a draw in Markievicz Park would see the Yeats County go up on scoring difference.