National Football League round-up: Kerry through to Division 1 final | Kildare beat Monaghan | Galway promoted

David Clifford's second-half goal propelled Kerry to victory

Kerry remain on track to secure a third consecutive National League title, having shared the 2021 crown.

Armagh 0-13 Kerry 1-13

A David Clifford goal proved the difference as Kerry sealed their return to the National League final with an away victory over Armagh.

The Orchard County could also still reach the decider, as they vie for second place on the final day.

The Kingdom led 0-8 to 0-4 at half-time at a packed Athletic Grounds. The Fossa star's green flag in the second half put six between the teams, as Jack O'Connor's side held off a late fightback from their hosts to register their fifth consecutive victory.

Jack O'Connor celebrates at the final whistle

Kildare 0-24 Monaghan 1-12

Kildare took a huge stride towards Division 1 safety, with a big home win over Monaghan.

The Lilywhites completed an unbeaten run at St Conleth's Park in the top tier, as they ran out comprehensive nine-point winners over their relegation rivals.

Glenn Ryan's charges made a flying start, storming into a 0-6 to 0-0 lead. The inside forward line of Jimmy Hyland (0-8), Darragh Kirwan (0-5) and Paddy Woodgate (0-4) led the scoring for the home side, in an impressive team display.

A Conor McCarthy goal failed to lift the Farney County, with both relegation spots in Division 1 now to be decided on the final day.

Kildare's impressive home form has left them on the cusp of retaining their Division 1 status

NFL Division 1 table Team P W D L +/- Pts Kerry 6 5 1 0 28 11 Mayo 6 3 1 2 6 7 Armagh 6 3 1 2 11 7 Kildare 6 2 1 3 1 5 Donegal 6 2 1 3 -9 5 Tyrone 6 2 1 3 -12 5 Dublin 6 2 0 4 -11 4 Monaghan 6 1 2 3 -14 4

Division 2

Galway sealed their immediate return to Division 1 with a dominant victory away to Derry. After their relegation in 2021, the Tribesmen have won six from six, and are promoted ahead of their final game against Roscommon.

Goals from Matthew Tierney, Dessie Conneely, Damien Comer and Tomo Culhane helped them to a 4-11 to 0-12 triumph over the Oak Leaf County in Owenbeg.

Elsewhere, Down were relegated after falling to Cork in Pairc Uí Chaoimh, 1-16 to 1-12. Should the Mourne County fail to reach the Ulster final, they will compete in the Tailteann Cup in 2022.

The Rossies kept their promotion ambitions alive with a 2-18 to 0-14 victory away to Offaly, continuing their unbeaten run in the second tier.

Meanwhile, Meath and Clare are both safe from relegation, as the Royals defeated the Banner, 0-10 to 0-9 in Ennis.

NFL Division 2 table Team P W D L +/- Pts Galway 6 6 0 0 46 12 Roscommon 6 4 2 0 31 10 Derry 6 4 1 1 26 9 Meath 6 2 2 2 -6 6 Clare 6 1 2 3 -7 4 Cork 6 1 1 4 -27 3 Offaly 6 1 1 4 -34 3 Down 6 0 1 5 -29 1

Division 3

Louth secured a 1-12 to 1-8 victory over Antrim; a result which lifts Mickey Harte's team to the summit of the table.

Wicklow ignited their survival hopes with a narrow 0-20 to 2-13 upset win over Longford. Meanwhile, Westmeath and Fermanagh finished level in Mullingar, 1-9 to 0-12.

Wicklow produced a crucial victory

NFL Division 3 table Team P W D L +/- Pts Louth 6 4 1 1 7 9 Limerick 6 4 0 2 9 8 Antrim 6 3 1 2 17 7 Westmeath 6 3 1 2 11 7 Fermanagh 6 2 2 2 0 6 Laois 6 2 1 3 4 5 Wicklow 6 1 1 4 -27 3 Longford 6 1 1 4 -21 3

Division 4

Cavan secured promotion back to the third tier, but had to dig deep as they survived a scare in Ruislip. The Breffni County edged the Exiles, 1-15 to 2-11.

Tipp are best placed to take the second promotion place

Tipperary continued their impressive form with a dominant 2-16 to 0-11 win over Carlow, Sligo overcame Waterford, 0-15 to 1-11, while Leitrim defeated Wexford, 3-9 to 1-11.